Polaris Dawn, Project Street Vet Orlando, Junior League of Greater Orlando

Polaris Dawn

SpaceX is preparing to launch four people into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center on a Falcon 9 rocket this week. This may sound like a routine mission, but it is far from it. The unique mission called Polaris Dawn is pushing the envelope when it comes to privately funded space exploration by sending an all-civilian crew into orbit. They will embark on a five-day journey that includes a spacewalk. Central Florida Public Media Assistant News Director and host of the podcast Are We There Yet? Brenden Byrne joins Engage to discuss the rewards and risks of the mission.

Project Street Vet Orlando

Project Street Vet was founded to care for the pets of people experiencing homelessness with compassion and without judgment. The nonprofit begins its first multi-city tour tomorrow at the Samaritan Resource Center in Orlando. They provide free veterinary care, vaccinations, food, and supplies. Local veterinarian Dr. Mary Anne Holls-Bowen leads Project Street Vet Orlando. She joins Engage to discuss efforts to expand the street vet work.

Junior League of Greater Orlando

The Junior League of Greater Orlando elected Angela White-Jones as their first Black President. It’s a new chapter in the organization’s 77-year history. Angela White-Jones joins Engage to discuss diversifying the league and dismantling stereotypes of the organization.