Orlando Fire Department Fireworks Safety, Central Florida in 1776, July 4th Food

Orlando Fire Department Fireworks Safety

While many people are enjoying the day off, it’s quite the opposite for the Orlando Fire Department. Assistant Chief Aaron Rhodes is one of the many first responders on duty. He joins Engage to discuss the incidents the department encounters around the holiday and the proactive efforts they are taking to prevent any tragic outcomes.

Central Florida in 1776

The final draft of the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776. Florida was not one of those 13 original colonies that broke free from Imperial rule. Great Britain claimed control of what they called East and West Florida. Those two colonies were somewhat of a haven for people opposed to the actions of their rebellious neighbors to the north who declared their independence. When it comes to the area we know as Florida today, native people controlled much of the region including the site of modern-day Orlando. Associate Professor of History at the University of Central Florida, Dan Murphree, joins Engage to paint a picture of what Central Florida looked like in July of 1776.

July 4th Food

Somewhere between the ubiquity of municipal parades and Fourth of July fireworks stands the tradition of eating, often to excess, as a way of commemorating our nation’s independence. Often, that means standing over a hot grill flipping hot dogs and hamburgers. How did these symbols of summer, hot dogs, hamburgers and apple pie, become totems of American pride? Ty Matejowski is a professor of Anthropology at UCF, and his wheelhouse is looking at the historic importance of cultural cuisines. He joins Engage to talk July Fourth food.