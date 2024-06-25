Police Leaders on Public Safety, Pickleball Growth, Discussing Miscarriage, Gordon Parks Photos

Police Leaders on Public Safety

Retired Police Chief Rick Myers was Sanford’s interim chief in the immediate aftermath of Travyon Martin’s death. Martin was 17 years-old when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012. Today, Rick Myers is part of a new group that launched last week. It is organized and funded by former chiefs of police and sheriffs who say they are fed up with inaction in Washington. Their national nonpartisan group will advocate for policy changes by inserting the voices of police into public discourse. Myers joins Engage to discuss plans to improve policing and reduce gun violence.

Pickleball Growth

Pickleball is soaring in popularity. The Orlando Squeeze is a Major League Team founded by the DeVos family. We’re learning more about their expansion and investment in the community from OrlandoBusiness Journal Staff Writer Ryan Lynch. He joins Engage to break down the explosion of pickleball and what he’s learned about plans for a future facility.

Discussing Miscarriage

There is so much shame when it comes to the topic of miscarriage. Too often women blame themselves and grieve in silence. According to the Mayo Clinic, up to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage and the actual number is likely higher because they happen so early. Dr. Cori Baill is a UCF College of Medicine Professor and OBGYN. The mother of two wrote the book, “Why is Mommy Crying?"– explaining early pregnancy loss to young children.” The book has become a resource for grief organizations like the Miscarriage Association. Dr. Baill joins Engage to talk about why she wrote the book and what can be done to get rid of the shame associated with this topic. Dr. Baill is also a volunteer member of the Central Florida Public Media Community Advisory Board.

Gordon Parks Photos

Gordon Parks was born into a poor Kansas farming family in 1912 as the youngest of 15 siblings. He grew up in a deeply segregated society. A periodical dedicated to photography grabbed his attention, and at the age of 28, Parks launched a career as one of the nation’s leading chroniclers of American life via film. His subjects were typically Black Americans, expository and unflinching in their daily routines. One series of photographs from Parks was taken at Bethune Cookman University as much of the country was focused on World War II. The series, called “Gordon Parks: The Power of Photography,” is currently on display at Winter Park’s Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens through August 18. Engage stopped by to view the exhibit with curator Tamie Diener-Lafferty.