Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean, Boeing Starliner Return Delay, Firefighter Staffing, Apopka Dog Mayor

Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean

This week, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections revealed new plans that may impact thousands of voters ahead of the November election. Yesterday, Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Glen Gilzean, announced new early voting locations in Eatonville and Parramore. That announcement came just one day after voters elected Shan Rose to fill the seat of suspended District Five Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill. Even with outreach efforts like a Souls to the Polls event during early voting, the Supervisor of Elections office reported turnout was less than 10% for District 5 which includes Parramore, Mercy Drive, and other areas downtown. Some of Gilzean’s efforts as Orange County Supervisor of Elections are being praised while others are being questioned. Gilzean joins Engage to discuss both.

Boeing Starliner Return Delay

NASA announced another delay in the Boeing’s Starliner mission. Two astronauts are waiting to depart from the International Space Station while the agencies evaluate the spacecraft and landing conditions. Central Florida Public Media’s Assistant News Director and host of the, "Are We There Yet?" podcast Brendan Byrne joins Engage to explain the implications of these delays.

Firefighter Staffing

Fire departments around the country are reporting staffing shortages. It is impacting firehouses in both urban and rural settings. The industry is also seeing staffing gaps in positions outside of the front-line including emergency dispatchers, building safety inspectors, arson investigators, and fire academy instructors. This week, the National Fire Protection Association is holding its annual conference in Orlando, and one of the topics of focus is the recruitment and retention of fire professionals. While many fire departments throughout the state grapple with staffing shortages, the Orlando Fire Department is not. We spoke with Orlando Fire Department Chief Charlie Salazar and firefighter and recruiter Lorenzo Edwards about what their department is doing right, insofar as recruiting new talent and retaining veteran firefighters.

Apopka Dog Mayor

The second Apopka Dog Mayor election is happening now. The inaugural event last year raised nearly $20,000 for Central Florida animal rescues. The first Honorary Dog Mayor is back on the ballot facing a fierce challenge from new formidable canine candidates. Caitlin Kasheta, Executive Director of Main Street Apopka, joins Engage from the "campaign tail." You can learn more about the canines, their causes, and cast your vote online at ApopkaDogMayor.com through election day on Saturday, July 27. One dollar donated equals one vote.