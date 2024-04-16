Food Insecurity; WNBA Orlando Miracle; Photographer Develops Lost Film

Food Insecurity in Central Florida

The role of the food bank is shifting from an emergency stopgap to a more permanent source of food for some families. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida distributes food through more than 750 feeding partners in Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties. President and CEO Derrick Chubbs was invited to D.C. to speak to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve about food insecurity here. He joins Engage to discuss the message he took to Washington and what’s changed since his first presentation there two years ago.

Working and Hungry in Kissimmee

Rose Laraque left her Davenport apartment because she couldn’t afford it and moved into a Kissimmee motel. Even though she works two jobs, she still struggles. She’s thankful for the food assistance she got from Embrace of Celebration, a Second Harvest partner organization that distributes food in her area. She joins Engage to discuss living with food insecurity every day.

WNBA's Orlando Miracle

As expected, Caitlin Clark was the number one pick in the WNBA draft yesterday selected by the Indiana Fever. There’s talk of expanding the league and potentially increasing viewership with stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on the court. From 1999 - 2002, Orlando had an expansion team. Katherine Coulthart helped launch the WNBA and the Orlando Miracle. She joins Engage to talk about the team before it left Central Florida and became the Connecticut Sun.

Photographer Develops Lost Film

You’d have to be over 40 to remember Fotomats. Those yellow and blue huts in supermarket parking lots were the only place to get film developed back in the day. It took two weeks and cost an arm and a leg which is probably why so many people left undeveloped film in cameras, cars and junk drawers. Photographer Laurie Hasan wants to know what's on that film. When she isn’t instructing at the Crealde School of Art in Winter Park, she’s on the hunt for undeveloped film. Her collection is quite extensive and her exhibit, "Spirits in the Silver: Discovering Lost Film,” is at Crealde through Saturday. She joins Engage to talk about lost and found photography.