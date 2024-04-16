While many people think that space food is all freeze-dried snacks and Tang, food in outer space is a lot tastier than we may think.

Astronauts, cosmonauts, and anyone who makes the journey into orbit have a wide range of foods to choose from in their orbital pantry; ranging from candy bars to meals that reflect their culture and country.

Space food scientist Vickie Kloeris published a memoir of her three decades at NASA, carefully planning meals for the people that leave this planet in her new book Space Bites: Reflections of a NASA Food Scientists. After meeting some of the food scientists at NASA, Kloeris said she hoped her journey would lead her to NASA.

“I said, that has got to be the coolest job food scientists could have,” Kloeris said. “So, if you ever have an opening, call me. And about 18 months later, I got a call. They weren't specifically looking for me. But they said, would you know anybody who would be interested? And I'm like, yeah, I am interested.”

Karen Nyberg / NASA View of a cracker with food topping floating in an ISS modules as documented by the Expedition 36 crew.

Kloeris was a food scientist during the shuttle program at NASA, and for some of those crews, food played a key role while they were in orbit. Kloeris said being in micro-gravity can cause congestion for space travelers, but a simple dish helped combat hunger and stuffy noses.

“We had a freeze-dried shrimp cocktail,” Kloeris said. “It was powdered red sauce that had horseradish in it. And so, it had a nice little kick, so it was very popular among the crew. Because when they were congested, that aroma, that flavor still got through. So that was extremely popular item during the during the shuttle program.”

Above all, Kloeris said her biggest mission was to make sure everyone in space felt connected to home with the food they ate during their mission. As the crew bonds with work and their daily routines, they also bond over food.

“For long duration, especially on [the International Space Station], the crew members will take special items in their preference containers for holidays, for birthdays, for other special occasions, because psychology is so important,” Kloeris said. “And the shared meals, the psychology of a shared meal among the crew becomes a lot more important on long duration.”