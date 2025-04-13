Position Summary

Central Florida Public Media is seeking a passionate, mission-driven, and creative individual to join our team as a Multimedia Specialist. This role is essential in shaping how we tell stories, engage audiences, and amplify our mission across digital and social platforms. The Multimedia Specialist will help create and distribute compelling digital content, manage digital assets, and collaborate with internal and external partners to ensure a cohesive and impactful media presence.

Are you excited about working with passionate professionals in an organization that honors its 45-year history while embracing the energy of a startup? If so, we want to meet you!

We know there are qualified candidates who may have relevant skills and experiences that don’t look exactly like what’s described here. If that’s you, please don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

Who We Are

Central Florida Public Media provides journalism and fact-based content that empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world. We serve Central Floridians who seek unbiased, factual, truthful information and nuanced discussion - people who share a common curiosity and concern about the complex issues and challenges facing our community, nation, and world. We consider our workforce to be our most important asset, and we value our people both as team members and as individuals.

Central Florida Public Media is operated by Community Communications, Inc., based in Orlando. We are the primary providers of NPR and public media content in Central Florida.

As a part-time Multimedia Specialist, you will create, edit, and distribute multimedia content to enhance the organization's storytelling across digital platforms. You will collaborate with journalists, editors, and staff to produce engaging content that aligns with the organization's mission, ensuring consistency and quality across all platforms.

Schedule: 29 hours / week

Pay: $25-$30/hr, based on experience with Paid Time Off (PTO)

How to Apply

To be considered for this position, please click the button below or send an email to HR@cfpublic.org with your resume, portfolio of relevant work examples and a letter of interest telling us why you’re a great fit for this position, why Central Florida Public Media is a great fit for you, and how you heard about the position. Only complete applications will be considered. The position is open until filled, but first review of applications will take place starting Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Key Responsibilities:

Content Creation and Editing



Produce and edit videos, photos, graphics, and animations for websites, social media, and other digital platforms.

Develop interactive media, such as infographics and slideshows, to enhance storytelling.

Newsletters



Collaborate with the Digital Director and news team to produce newsletters.

Social Media



Adapt digital journalism content for social media distribution, optimizing for reach and engagement.

Publish content on social media platforms and monitor performance metrics to improve future content.

Websites



Perform technical edits to news stories to ensure compliance with digital standards.

Publish news stories on the website through the Content Management System.

Maintain content on intranet sites.

Collaboration and Planning



Work closely with the Digital Director, journalists, and editors to identify multimedia opportunities for news stories.

Participate in editorial meetings to plan and execute multimedia content.

Technical Management



Operate cameras, lighting, and audio equipment for field or studio-based projects.

Manage post-production workflows, including file organization and quality control.

Maintain and troubleshoot multimedia equipment to ensure readiness for assignments.

Qualifications & Skills for Success



Proficiency in multimedia production software, such as Adobe Creative Suite (Premiere Pro, Rush, Photoshop, Illustrator, Audition).

Strong understanding of video, photography, and audio equipment operation.

Knowledge of web design principles and tools, including HTML5, CSS, or content management systems.

Experience with social media platforms and analytics tools (Google Analytics 4 and Meta).

Ability to conceptualize and execute visually appealing and informative multimedia content.

Strong storytelling skills to translate complex ideas into compelling visual narratives.

Attention to detail and commitment to maintaining brand consistency and quality.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills to convey ideas effectively.

Strong team player capable of working under deadlines and managing multiple projects simultaneously.

Ability to receive and implement constructive feedback.

Other Requirements:



Portfolio demonstrating multimedia content creation skills.

Familiarity with journalism ethics and standards preferred.

Relevant work history in multimedia content/social media platform management.

Location and Working Conditions

This position is based in Orlando, Florida, and the candidate should reside or be willing to relocate to the Central Florida Public Media coverage area which includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Volusia, Polk, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

Central Florida Public Media / Community Communications, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.

