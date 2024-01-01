Position Summary

Central Florida Public Media is seeking a Multimedia Production Coordinator for our One Small Step project. One Small Step is a StoryCorps Initiative that pairs people with different political views to record 50-minute conversations. The goal is to help people learn more about each other as people, rather than debate politics.

The Multimedia Production Coordinator is a part-time hourly position for a period of approximately 6 months. Some travel outside of Orlando (50 miles) is required as part of the job.

The Multimedia Production Coordinator will work with the Director of Community Collaboration and the Director of Audio Content to schedule guests, record audio, document participation of guests, and produce audio content for broadcast and digital distribution.

Position Detail

The Multimedia Production Coordinator will work with the Director of Community of Collaboration and be responsible for coordinating and scheduling conversation pairs, preparing participants for recording appointments, production/editing of content, and ensuring related documentation is obtained.

The Multimedia Production Coordinator will need to engage effectively and build rapport with people from a wide range of cultures, backgrounds, ethnicities, and political ideologies.

The Multimedia Production Coordinator will need to understand journalism ethics, have experience recording and editing audio, have training and/or experience in field recording, and have experience writing and posting to digital media including web and social media.

The Director of Audio Content will lead the Multimedia Production Coordinator in production and editing of content.

Members of the News Team will attend recordings to assist as needed.

The Multimedia Production Coordinator will submit descriptive entries for each recording to the StoryCorps Online Archive, along with interview files and paperwork to StoryCorps.

Segments produced by the Multimedia Production Coordinator will be broadcast segments on Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Engage, our live local show, as well as shared on the Central Florida Public Media website and social media channels. Central Florida Public Media will also post segments of conversations on social media in collaboration with our community partners.

Who We Are

Central Florida Public Media provides Central Florida with journalism and fact-based content that empowers the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world. We serve Central Floridians who seek unbiased, factual, truthful information and nuanced discussion -- people who share a common curiosity and concern about the complex issues and challenges facing our community, nation, and world.

We consider our workforce to be our most important asset, and we value our people both as team members and as individuals. The stations are operated by Community Communications, Inc., based in Orlando. We are the primary providers of NPR and public media content in east Central Florida. We embrace flexibility and offer remote work options for most positions.

Key Responsibilities:



Research, plan, coordinate, record, edit, and produce local content for multimedia platforms that include radio broadcast, podcasting, web, digital applications, and social media.

Record conversations in the field for use in One Small Step content production.

Coordinate and collaborate with Content Team to execute content delivery on various platforms.

Operate the broadcast console and related multimedia production equipment/software as needed to record, edit, and produce One Small Step content.

Perform related duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications & Skills for Success:



Live and recorded multimedia producing experience that engage audiences.

Experience in field recording.

Training or experience in producing content for digital distribution in social media and web stories.

Superior news and information judgment and creativity.

Highly informed and always curious.

Relentlessly committed to getting the community conversations scheduled, recorded, produced, and documented.

Planning short and long term for conversation guests, continuity, sound, and style.

Commitment and ability to listen to the Central Florida community, especially places and people that get little coverage or attention.

Excellent audio editing skills.

Comfortable interacting with the community when representing the station at public appearances and events.

Resilient, energetic, and capable of giving your all.

Superb team member and collaborator.

Ability to interact and connect with people from different cultures, backgrounds, and ethnicities.

Preferred



Public Media experience.

Bi-lingual (Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole).

Video editing for digital platforms.

Good sense of humor always helps.

Ability to quickly build contacts, sources, and relationships to help us engage with community member guests, and prepare, schedule, and record conversations with guests.

Location and Working Description



This position is based in Orlando, Florida, and if hired, the One Step Project Coordinator will need to reside in the WMFE/WMFV coverage area.

Central Florida Public Media is a hybrid environment, but this job will require in-station and in-studio work, and work in the field or on location.

There may be extended periods of working at a computer. This position must be available for recording guests, meetings, training, and events outside of normal working hours.

Ability to work with colleagues in person and in hybrid situations.

Central Florida Public Media operates as a team: the One Small Step Project Coordinator will work with the Director of Audio Content and be directly managed by the Director of Community Collaboration. The News Director and Digital Director will also be part of the collaborative team.

All work is editorially vetted for accuracy, fairness, and adherence to Central Florida Public Media editorial standards. Feedback is frequent.

Hourly Pay Range: $27-32 per hour. The Multimedia Production Coordinator position is a part-time hourly position of approximately 6 months, working between 20 and 30 hours per week.

How to Apply

To be considered for this position, please send an email to HR@cfpublic.org with your resume and a letter of interest telling us why you’re a great fit for this position, why Central Florida Public Media is a great fit for you, and how you heard about the position. This position is open until filled, but applications received before May 21, 2024 will receive priority.

Central Florida Public Media / Community Communications, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.

About Orlando & Central Florida

Orlando is a diverse city with beautiful parks and neighborhoods, vibrant food, arts, and sports scenes, and a strong sense of community. For outdoor enthusiasts, we’re less than an hour from the beach, and we’re surrounded by beautiful lakes, natural springs, and rivers for kayaking, diving, tubing, hiking, and more. We also have a few theme parks you might’ve heard of! Our average high temperature in January is 72 degrees, and contrary to popular belief, our average high in the summer is only 92. Let us show you why Central Florida is a great place to call home.