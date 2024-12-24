Former inmates now in Pine Hills transitional housing will open presents this Christmas

The staff at a Pine Hills transitional housing program is ensuring their 22 residents get to open presents on Christmas morning.

The nonprofit Two Fold H.E.L.P. Ministries opened its first building in March and its second one in September to help formerly incarcerated men readjust before re-entering society.

Some of them spent as many as 18 years behind bars before being released. The organization’s president, Linda Chisholm, said that living on their own, as free men again, can often feel overwhelming, confusing, and alienating.

“It's a whole new world — a culture shock, actually. And to be able to come out and have someone show love, show they care.. to help them out, and hold their hand, so to speak, until they get on their feet is a blessing,” she said.

Chisholm, a product of the penal system herself, said she understands how intimidating it can be to get back out and rejoin society. Some of these men are coming out to new technologies and into a post-pandemic world.

A lack of proper adjustment to life outside of carceral institutions can lead people to reoffend. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, former inmates are re-arrested at a rate of nearly 60% . A proven way to reduce this recidivism is through supportive, transitional services.

Some key components of a successful transition include finding community, building up morale, and regaining a sense of normalcy. This is why, Chisholm said, it’s so important that the residents get to gather and open presents this Christmas.

“It’s about caring and helping others. It makes our world a better place. Society, with its beliefs concerning second chances, encourages us to show love to those less fortunate, especially at Christmas. It’s a powerful reminder of the importance of giving and understanding our interaction with others,” she said.

Chisholm said the event is possible thanks to donations and contributions from people who responded to the organization’s call for help.

The staff asked the men to come up with a wishlist of three items they would like to receive as gifts, not exceeding a value of $50 each. Originally, Chisholm was hoping to be able to get them at least one gift each, but thanks to an outpour of support, each will get three.

As part of the program, the men learn important life skills, such as getting a job and managing finances as well as anger.

This event follows the organization’s first Thanksgiving dinner for the men held last month .

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.