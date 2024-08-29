Orlando pop-up veterinarian services for unhoused pets and owners gets visit from national founder

The national founder of a mobile veterinarian clinic visited the Orlando chapter Wednesday as part of his first multi-city tour.

Dr. Kwane Stewart founded Project Street Vet in California about four years ago. Today, the organization has six chapters across the U.S., and Orlando’s is one of them. The nonprofit provides pop-up services to pet owners and their companions who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness.

The event took place at the Samaritan Rescue Center in East Colonial, a homeless drop-in center in East Orlando. Dr. Stewart said the local chapter is doing great work.

“Many of the people here today are unhoused or in some sort of transitional housing, but essentially struggling financially to give proper care of their pets. So we're here to step in and provide any and all things medical for their little family member,” he said.

Dr. Mary Anne Bowen started the local operation in 2023, and includes fellow vet Dr. Jenny Schefski and a group of volunteers.

Dr. Bowen said she established the chapter because she could not stand idly by while seeing the need for veterinary care grow in her Central Florida community.

“Something like 25% of people who are on the streets have their animal companions with them, and so, that need has increased. And it made me much more motivated to try to ally myself with wonderful groups like Project Street Vet, so I can do better for them,” she said.

Clients can come in for free checkups, shots, flea and heartworm treatments, ear cleanings, among other services. Dr. Stewart said more serious problems are referred to nearby hospitals with costs covered. At the event, pet owners were also leaving with bags of goodies, full of things like leashes, harnesses, food, treats, and toys for their pets.

The organization and chapters are funded mainly by donations, with Fetch Pet Insurance as the main source of funding.

The group also needs space to hold its mobile clinics. That’s where the Samaritan Resource Center steps in, offering the essentials like tables and tents while spreading the word to their clients who need the services.

Executive Director Zeynep Portway said pet care is a must for some people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

“I'm a pet owner, I'm a pet lover, I'm a pet-crazed person. So, for me, it's very important that our clients get the care that their pets need because that gives them the peace of mind that they need,” she said. “Sometimes their pets are their only family or their only protection, and I want to make sure the pets are taken care of as well as we try to take care of our clients.”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from District 42, and State Senator-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith, Democrat of District 17, were present at the event.

Smith said poverty and homelessness are becoming a big issue and more relief efforts are needed to supplement the work going into housing people.

“We have a homelessness crisis that is exploding across Central Florida and around the state, and there's a lot of people in need, and it's incumbent upon everyone to step up to do their part to help because our unsheltered population, these are our neighbors,” he said. “We have to seek solutions, but at the same time, while we're doing that, we have to lend a helping hand.”

Dr. Bowen said she hopes to set up the pop-up vet services at the Samaritan center every two months or on a quarterly basis.

