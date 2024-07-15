New cooling center in Orlando to help people during extreme heat

The City of Orlando opened a new cooling center Monday to help vulnerable populations find relief from the heat.

The city partnered with First United Methodist Church of Orlando on 142 East Jackson St. to offer a safe place for people to cool off and stay hydrated. The services include free, public air-conditioned space, restrooms, disability access, seating areas, and drinking water.

This is the location for the main offices of the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida.

“Extreme heat, which often extends into the evening and nighttime hours, poses significant health risks such as dehydration and heat stroke. For those without shelter, finding a cool place to rest and hydrate becomes critical to their well-being,” an official statement from the City of Orlando said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, heat-related deaths have the highest number of incidences in the country, above other natural disasters.

Older adults, people with mobility issues, and those with disabilities or comorbidities are considered some of the most vulnerable to heat-related risks. People experiencing homelessness, outdoor workers, and people without access to air conditioning are also vulnerable during times of extreme heat.

The cooling center at First United Methodist Church of Orlando opens today and will operate from 12 to 4 p.m., Sunday through Friday, and potentially through September if “high temperatures” persist, according to the city’s statement.

Orlando representatives called Downtown Ambassadors have been combing the streets, delivering water and letting people know about the center and amenities.

The city is joining other organizations to provide help for those facing extreme heat. The Christian Service Center of Orlando on 808 W Central Blvd. has indoor and outdoor cooling space as well as meals.

A spokeswoman for the city of Orlando said they are actively searching for more community members and organizations to partner with, so they can open more centers like this one.

Anyone interested in becoming a city partner for this mission can reach out on the city’s website.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.