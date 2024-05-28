Annual Stand Up for Veterans event switches location

CareerSource Central Florida will be switching locations for its second annual Stand Up for Veterans resource event.

This year, the event will take place Wednesday at Majestic Life Church Ministries on 821 South Kirkman Road in Orlando, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While the event is aimed at supporting homeless and at-risk veterans in the community, service members in need of guidance, employment, or connections to the community are also invited. Spouses are also welcome.

Outreach Program Specialist Omar Roberts said these events are meaningful because many veterans struggle attaining independence when they leave the service.

“Sometimes veterans have issues like transitioning from the military life into civilian life. And that transition can make it difficult for them. They often come into certain types of obstacles that maybe not a lot of people run into,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the goal is to connect veterans with the resource to overcome barriers. The event will offer free services, including medical assistance, housing referrals, social services, VA and disability benefits guidance, education resources, employment resources, as well as some amenities, such as free toiletries, food, clothing, and showers.

According to Roberts, these events can help make a difference in the lives of veterans.

“We've had many success stories from last year's stand up. The people who said that they didn't know what to do, but when we connect them to the resources, now they have an idea of how they're going to handle their housing, their VA disability benefits, legal issues. So yes, connecting individuals to these resources, and having these events is helping,” he said.

Participating organizations include IDignity, Christian Service Center, Disney Careers, Mustard Seed, Homeless VA Services, Second Harvest Food Bank, Homeless Service Network, The Transition House and more.

Through CSCF’s Veterans program, Veterans and their spouses receive priority of service for employment, training, and placement services in all CareerSource Central Florida programs.

CSCF said in a statement that more information is available on their website.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.