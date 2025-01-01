Here’s a resolution for 2025: Good habits that boost your brain health

As Floridians make New Year's resolutions, the Alzheimer's Association is asking them to consider the good habits that boost brain health.

An updated analysis published in August in the medical journal The Lancet cites increasing evidence that tackling 14 risk factors would delay or prevent nearly half of dementia cases.

Those "modifiable" factors are obesity, unmanaged diabetes, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, lack of education, hearing loss, smoking, depression, excessive alcohol consumption, brain injury, air pollution, social isolation, vision loss and high cholesterol.

With the importance of addressing those risk factors in mind, the Alzheimer's Association is promoting “10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain.”

"No matter where you are in your life it is never too early or too late to start healthy habits for your brain," said Jody Streussnig, a senior program manager with the association in Polk County.

"We're talking about the 10 healthy habits for your brain," she said. "So first and foremost, challenging your mind is so super-important. We want people to be curious and put their brain to work to try something new or that is hard for you."

The other healthy habits are staying in school, getting exercise, protecting your head from injury, being smoke-free, eating right, maintaining a healthy weight, sleeping well, and taking care of your high blood pressure or diabetes.

The researchers for The Lancet make these recommendations for society as a whole designed to reduce dementia risk:

