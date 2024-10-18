Introduction

Central Florida Public Media is seeking proposals from qualified grant writers to assist in securing funding through grants for our nonprofit. The grant writer will be responsible for identifying grant opportunities, writing proposals, and submitting completed grant applications on behalf of our organization.

About Central Florida Public Media

Central Florida Public Media provides journalism and fact-based content that empowers the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world.

Our vision is to lead Central Florida’s community conversation, based on substantiated facts and respect for diverse perspectives.

We aim to be the essential source for distinctive journalism, grounded in listening and committed to creating a safe but challenging space to broaden our understanding.

We are the ONLY nonprofit news organization covering the nine-county Central Florida region. Nearly 90% of our funding comes from the local community as individual donations & business sponsorships. Unlike commercial media, we don’t answer to shareholders or advertisers, only to our community. We exist to empower residents with the factual information and context they need to live healthy, productive lives and to elevate the civic and cultural life of the community. We also don’t place content behind a paywall, it is freely available and accessible via FM & HD radio, digital platforms, social media & community gatherings.

We have initiated a major expansion of local services, with the launch of two new local shows, a paid fellowship for emerging journalists, and a new local reporting beat covering housing and homelessness in Central Florida. We are seeking to further expand our impact by securing additional funding through grants.

Project Scope and Deliverables

We are seeking grant writing services for the following tasks:



Research and Identify Grant Opportunities

Identify relevant federal, state, corporate, and foundation grants that align with Central Florida Public Media’s mission and programs. Grant Proposal Development

Prepare full grant proposals, including narratives, budgets, and supporting documentation. Tailor proposals to the specific requirements of each grantor. Grant Submission

Submit proposals to funding agencies on behalf of Central Florida Public Media. Track proposal status and provide regular updates. Grant Reporting

If awarded, assist with grant compliance and reporting as required by the grantor.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate should have the following qualifications:



Proven track record of successful grant writing and grant awards.

Experience with nonprofit organizations or similar entities.

Strong research, writing, and communication skills.

Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple projects.

Proposal Requirements

Please include the following in your proposal:



Introduction

Brief background of the grant writer/firm, including relevant experience. Work Plan

Outline the approach and process you will take to meet the objectives outlined in the scope of work. Cost Proposal

Provide a detailed breakdown of fees, including hourly rates or flat project fees. Also, indicate if you offer pricing options for different levels of engagement (e.g., retainer-based services). Relevant Experience

Provide examples of successful grant applications and awarded grants that you have written. References

Include at least three references from organizations for which you have successfully written and won grants.

Proposal Submission Instructions

Proposals must be submitted no later than October 18, 2024. Please submit your proposal via email to HR@cfpublic.org.

Selection Criteria

Proposals will be evaluated based on the following:



Relevant experience and success in securing grant funding.

Demonstrated understanding of Central Florida Public Media’s mission and needs.

Quality of the work plan and proposed approach.

Cost-effectiveness.

References and past performance.

Timeline

