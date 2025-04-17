Burn Bans are in effect in Orange, Volusia, and Polk

Burn bans are in effect in parts of Orange, Volusia, and Polk counties due to high drought conditions.

The bans are automatically put into effect when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) meets or exceeds 500.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including burning yard trash, bonfires, campfires, and igniting fireworks.

Outdoor grills are not impacted by this ban in Orange and Volusia counties.

In Polk and Volusia counties, Violators of the burn ban are subject to a fine of up to 500 dollars or jail time of 60 days.

The ban is in effect until further notice when the Drought Index (KBDI) drops below 500 for 7 consecutive days.

As of Thursday, the drought index for Orange is 500, Volusia is 520, and Polk is 507.

The ban includes unincorporated areas of Orange, Polk, and Volusia counties including, Auburndale, Bartow, Dundee, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Haines City, Lakeland, Winter Haven, Edgewood, Belle Isle, Oakland, and Eatonville, Pierson, Lake Helen, and Oak Hill.

Orange County Fire Rescue is reminding residents to take precaution by:

