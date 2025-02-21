Public weighs in on FWC's proposed protective zone for Silver Glen Springs

Changes could be coming for Silver Glen Springs in Ocala, where a Springs Protection Zone proposed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation would restrict certain types of boating activity.

The proposed measure would prohibit the anchoring, mooring, beaching and grounding of boating vessels in Silver Glen Spring. It wouldn't stop people from swimming or paddle boarding in the spring.

Many worry the new protections would destroy the local economy, which largely revolves around the spring and related boating activity, according to dozens who spoke out Thursday night at FWC’s public workshop in Astor.

“This is not a boom town, by any stretch. I mean, the biggest part of their economy is the Glen,” said Volusia County District 1 Councilmember Don Dempsey. “If you kill that, we may end up a ghost town. And it's just not fair to these people.”

Miller Mercado / Courtesy St. Johns River Water Management District Silver Glen Springs in Marion County

As of 2022, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has authority to establish Springs Protection Zones, or SPZs, in specific areas where there is evidence of boating vessels causing harm to a spring. There are now several established SPZs for Florida springs, like Nichols Spring in Sumter County .

The Silver Glen proposal FWC is considering now stems from a 2023 request from the USDA Forest Service, which came along with studies and documentation the federal agency sent showing damage to the spring from boating activity.

Wildlife biologist and underwater photographer Joseph Ricketts said Thursday he’s also seen firsthand evidence of the spring deteriorating, for various reasons — including boats anchoring there.

“This land and water is not just a pool, it's not a summer marina,” Ricketts said. “It is our home, and a refuge for all sorts of living things. May we steward and keep it as such.”

FWC presentation / Screengrab A slide from FWC’s presentation outlines the property ownership and management structure near Silver Glen Spring in Marion County.

Volusia County District 3 Council member Danny Robins presented a letter at the meeting Thursday arguing against the proposed protective zone. It was signed unanimously by Volusia County Councilmembers, who don’t always all agree on regulatory approaches to environmental challenges. For instance, some representatives have sparred with Council Chair Jeffrey Brower on his proposals to pause new development as a partial strategy to addressing the county's growing flooding concerns.

But here, all seven elected Volusia County councilmembers agree, along with two other elected leaders from neighboring counties who also spoke Thursday against Silver Glen’s proposed protections, Lake Commissioner Leslie Campione and Marion Commissioner Carl Zalak III.

A decision is still pending on Silver Glen’s potential Springs Protection Zone. FWC expects a decision at its upcoming commission meeting in Ocala, scheduled for May 21-22.