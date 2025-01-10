Brevard County seeks volunteer scientists, business professionals for conservation committee

Brevard County needs county residents to volunteer for a committee under the county’s Environmentally Endangered Lands program , which since 1990 has sought to protect Brevard’s natural resources by acquiring and managing valuable ecological areas in the county, including wetlands.

All seats on the nine-member Selection and Management Advisory Committee must be filled soon, as some current members finish up their two-year terms, per the county. The advisory committee consists of seven scientists; plus, two people with backgrounds in either business, finance or real estate.

Scientists serving on the committee must have either a four-year, post-secondary academic degree (B.S. or equivalent); or, alternatively, at least six years of demonstrated professional expertise in biological or environmental sciences. Those seeking to represent business interests on the committee need not have any specific degree to apply. All committee members should be willing to attend in-person meetings.