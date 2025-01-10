© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard County seeks volunteer scientists, business professionals for conservation committee

Central Florida Public Media | By Molly Duerig
Published January 10, 2025 at 3:05 PM EST
Brevard County's Environmentally Endangered Lands Program has protected more than 28,000 acres of uplands and wetlands since 1990, including the Buck Lake Conservation Area in Mims, acquired in partnership with the St. Johns River Water Management District.
Credit St. Johns River Water Management District
Brevard County's Environmentally Endangered Lands Program has protected more than 28,000 acres of uplands and wetlands since 1990, according to the county: including the Buck Lake Conservation Area in Mims, acquired in partnership with the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Brevard County needs county residents to volunteer for a committee under the county’s Environmentally Endangered Lands program, which since 1990 has sought to protect Brevard’s natural resources by acquiring and managing valuable ecological areas in the county, including wetlands.

All seats on the nine-member Selection and Management Advisory Committee must be filled soon, as some current members finish up their two-year terms, per the county. The advisory committee consists of seven scientists; plus, two people with backgrounds in either business, finance or real estate.

Scientists serving on the committee must have either a four-year, post-secondary academic degree (B.S. or equivalent); or, alternatively, at least six years of demonstrated professional expertise in biological or environmental sciences. Those seeking to represent business interests on the committee need not have any specific degree to apply. All committee members should be willing to attend in-person meetings.

The deadline to apply to serve on the volunteer committee is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21. Use this Brevard County link to apply.
Molly Duerig
Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for Central Florida Public Media.
