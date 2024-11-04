Orlando poised to drop major land request, but at a price

Orlando City Council will vote Monday on an interlocal agreement, already approved by Orange County commissioners, to halt a controversial land annexation request from Deseret Ranches, a Mormon Church affiliate and major landowner in Central Florida.

But there’s some trade-off involved on Orange County’s part. If approved, the interlocal agreement requires the county to drop its challenge of other annexations recently approved by the city, including parcels of Sunbridge land totalling about 11,000 acres.

The county would also need to approve a collective $626 million in Tourist Development Tax funding for Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center, and agree to lease part of its Work Release Center to the city to use for a homeless shelter, at the rate of $1/year for seven years, under the pending agreement.

Additionally, by the end of next March, the county and city would enter into a 10-year Joint Planning Agreement to establish “a firm boundary outlining the extent of annexations by the City during this period.” That JPA would automatically renew every five years, according to the interlocal agreement attached to Monday’s City Council agenda item .

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Nate Douglas, running for Florida House District 37, speaks at a rally outside Orlando City Hall where people protested Deseret Ranches’ land annexation request on September 23, 2024.

That “firm boundary” would be a step forward, according to Marjorie Holt, who serves as conservation and political chair for Sierra Club Central Florida Group.

“It would be a boundary line that separates the urban service boundary from the rural service area, so the city and the county have a clear definition of that boundary,” Holt said.

Another positive aspect to the pending agreement, Holt said: it ensures the 11,000 acres of annexed Sunbridge land remain under the authority of Orange County’s Environmental Protection Division. That matters because in Florida, Orange County is unique in maintaining control over its own environmental regulations, including stronger wetlands protections approved by the county last year, Holt said.

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Wetlands make up much of the remaining natural land in southeast Orange County, where entities affiliated with the Mormon Church want to annex tens of thousands of acres of land into Orlando's city limits.

“It means greater protection,” Holt said. “Most jurisdictions don't have that local regulatory process. [Instead] those wetland impacts and requests go straight to the state of Florida.”

Still, the interlocal agreement isn’t a guarantee against future, potentially problematic land annexations — including of the very same Deseret land the city is currently offering to drop, Holt said.

“At the same time, [the agreement] provides access for the city to jump into that rural east side [of Orange County],” Holt said. “There's nothing, in my estimation, that prevents the city or Deseret [Ranches] going to the city for annexation.”

City of Orlando / Public Record This screengrab from Orlando’s Growth Management Plan shows the city’s growth over time from annexation activity. In 1980, the city proper was 27,624 acres, growing to 76,113 acres by 2022.

The best “guardrail” against that would be a set of charter amendments before Orange County voters right now, Holt said, which seek to establish a rural boundary, raise the bar for approving land annexations and make it more difficult to rezone and develop land designated for conservation.

“If those charter amendments don't pass, if I'm reading this correctly, there still could be an annexation request of the same land,” down the road, Holt said. “I just don’t see anything fixed against annexation.”

In her estimation, “the city made out on this deal,” essentially leaving Deseret Ranches empty-handed for now — and illustrating a key point, Holt said.

“It goes to show that these municipalities really can govern development, if they want to,” Holt said.

While cautiously optimistic about the interlocal agreement, Holt said she’d recommend keeping an eye out for similar annexation attempts, moving forward.

“I would always watch and be very guarded that the owners want to develop,” Holt said. “The city was receptive the first time, [and] could be the second time.”