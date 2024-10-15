Some Central Florida sandbag distribution sites reopen as flooding risk continues

Some Central Florida counties are opening up sandbag distribution sites as flooding after Hurricane Milton remains a problem, or could become an even worse one in the coming weeks.

Officials say the St. Johns River continues to rise, and are urging residents along the river to prepare ahead of the river’s anticipated crest between October 22 and 25 either by leaving the area temporarily, or stocking up on several weeks of essential supplies.

Volusia County

Volusia County has opened two sandbag distribution sites to help residents battle expected flooding near Lake Harney, Hontoon, Astor and all the communities in West Volusia along the river.

A fill-your-own sandbag site is located at Volusia County Road and Bridge in DeLand. Pre-filled sandbags are also available at that location, along with a site at Mariners Cove in Enterprise.

Volusia County Road and Bridge, 2560 West State Road 44, DeLand, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mariners Cove, 1199 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Enterprise, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seminole County

Seminole County has also opened sandbag distribution sites.

Those sites are located at Sylvan Lake Park, Wayside Park, and the Old Geneva Fire Station.

Old Geneva Volunteer Fire Station, 217 2nd Street, Geneva, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lake Monroe Wayside Park, 4150 US 17-92, Sanford, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sylvan Lake Park, 845 Lake Markham Road, Sanford, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates throughout the week.

