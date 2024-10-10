Volusia reels from flooding after Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton moved out of Florida Thursday afternoon, leaving 11 confirmed deaths in its wake, including four in Volusia County, according to the county and sheriff’s office.

Meanwhile, some residents were left reeling from the county’s latest bout of devastating flooding, including several in the rural area of Tomoka Farms Village, just west of I-95 and southwest of the City of Port Orange. Residents there say flooding in the area is getting worse , due in part to encroaching new development.

Jackie Clark said after only recently finishing up repairs from Hurricane Ian two years ago, her family prepared for Milton as best as they could: plugging up dryer vents and barricading the perimeter with sandbags and floodgates.

1 of 2 — 10092024_courtesy-Jackie-Clark_Volusia-Milton-flooding.png Jackie Clark plugged up dryer vents ahead of Hurricane Milton, in an attempt to prevent her Volusia County home from flooding. Jackie Clark / Submitted 2 of 2 — attachment.jpg A home in Volusia County with a floodgate at the door to block any flooding that may come from Hurricane Milton Jackie Clark

“We didn't believe for a second it would happen again, so we didn't evacuate,” Clark said. “We were up all night and all morning, and there was just some ponding in the yard.”

Then, all of a sudden, the water ponding in the pastures rose quickly, within the matter of an hour: up to two to three feet high, Clark said.

“All of a sudden, just like Ian, it's starting to pour through the doors, and it's two to three feet outside,” Clark said. “I crawled out a window because I didn't want to open a door and just let it all flood in, which is what we did in Ian, so I learned something there.”

Ultimately Clark and her family evacuated the home around 5 a.m. Thursday, she said.

Just down the road from Clark, Claire Venables and her family also had to evacuate their home during Milton. They’d only been back in their home for about two months, after repairs from Hurricane Ian two years ago were finally finished, Venables said.

“I finally finished affording to build back my house after Hurricane Ian, and now it's destroyed, to worse levels,” Venables said.

1 of 2 — 10102024_courtesy-Claire-Venables_Volusia-Milton-flooding.png This Volusia County home took on several feet of floodwaters from Hurricane Milton, almost exactly two years after flooding from Hurricane Ian devastated the property, according to Claire Venables. Claire Venables / Submitted 2 of 2 — 10102024_courtesy2-Claire-Venables_Volusia-Milton-flooding.png This Volusia County home experienced devastating flooding from Hurricane Milton just two months after critical repairs from Hurricane Ian had been finished, according to the homeowners. Claire Venables / Submitted

Although initially they were hopeful about weathering the storm, the Venables are now homeless: a family of four, plus three dogs.

“Yesterday going into the storm, I felt confident that we were going to make it unscathed, or relatively unscathed,” Venables said.

But then, around 3:30 a.m.: “We started seeing trickles of water coming in … It felt as though once the water had come in one direction, then it started to come in literally every direction,” Venables said.

"With new buildings, water has got to go somewhere." Claire Venables, Volusia County resident

Although Venables said she thinks Volusia County did a “wonderful” job preparing residents for the storm and distributing sandbags, she also wishes more could be done to prevent flooding in the first place: including more holistic planning about how new construction built on higher ground could exacerbate flooding conditions in existing communities, like hers.

“With new buildings, water has got to go somewhere,” Venables said. “Unfortunately, my house is lower [than newer buildings] because it's an older home.”

Meanwhile, parts of the St. Johns River were expected to remain flooded for weeks, according to Ashley Evitt with the St. Johns River Water Management District.

"The St. Johns River is so slow-moving, and the elevation level changes so little throughout its length, that it just takes a long time for water levels to regulate sometimes,” Evitt said. “So we're gonna see water levels fluctuate and increase over the next several days, if not weeks.”

Members of the public can use an interactive tool from NOAA’s National Water Prediction Service to monitor water levels along different parts of the St. Johns River.

“I just would encourage residents to keep an eye on that river level forecast, and make any kind of preparations they can, if they're seeing that water level increase,” Evitt said.

1 of 3 — 10102024_courtesy3-Scott-Davis_Volusia-Milton-flooding.png Tomoka Farms Village resident Patrick Scott Davis still hasn't finished repairing his home from Hurricane Ian more than two years ago. Now his property is flooded again; meanwhile, a newer development adjacent to his land appeared high and dry on October 10, 2024. Patrick Scott Davis / Submitted 2 of 3 — 10102024_courtesy4-Scott-Davis_Volusia-Milton-flooding.png Tomoka Farms Village resident Patrick Scott Davis still hasn't finished repairing his home from Hurricane Ian more than two years ago. Now his property is flooded again; meanwhile, a newer development adjacent to his land appeared high and dry on October 10, 2024. Patrick Scott Davis / Submitted 3 of 3 — 10102024_courtesy-Scott-Davis_Volusia-Milton-flooding.png Tomoka Farms Village resident Patrick Scott Davis still hasn't finished repairing his home from Hurricane Ian more than two years ago. Now his property is flooded again; meanwhile, a newer development adjacent to his land appeared high and dry on October 10, 2024. Patrick Scott Davis / Submitted

As of Thursday afternoon, major flooding was occurring on the river near Astor , on the border of Lake and Volusia counties, as well as the Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs; the St. Johns was also flooded to various degrees near Lake Harney, Sanford, DeLand.

A countywide curfew was slated to take effect at 9 p.m. Thursday, lasting until 5 a.m. Friday, in light of flooding and dangerous road conditions caused by the storm, according to Volusia County.

Joe Byrnes contributed reporting for this story.