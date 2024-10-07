© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Governor DeSantis deploys first responders, resources to Central Florida ahead of Milton

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:56 AM EDT
Governor Ron DeSantis talks about deploying resources to Central Florida ahead of Milton on Monday, October 7.
Florida Channel
Governor Ron DeSantis talks about deploying resources to Central Florida ahead of Milton on Monday, October 7.

Governor Ron DeSantis said resources have been deployed to the Central Florida area ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, which is expected to cross over the state’s center later this week.

Those include flood protection systems to a hospital in Kissimmee, and truckloads of food and water to the Central Florida area for point of distribution sites.

The governor has also deployed emergency professionals and first responders to the region.

“More than 200 ambulances and more than 30 paratransits are in the Central Florida footprint, ready to support first responder operations. And as I previously noted, we've ramped up our support of debris removal,” said DeSantis.

Watch the governor's full press conference on preparing for Hurricane Milton here:

DeSantis has suspended all tolls in the Central Florida, West Central Florida and Alligator Alley area as of 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

He recommended Central Floridians who are evacuating head to North Florida where the storm is expected to have fewer impacts.

“Well, I think that probably the easiest route would probably be to go north if you're in Central Florida, because the way the storm looks, it looks like it's going to have more of an impact on central and southern Florida. Most of these places in Tallahassee and northern Florida likely aren't going to see as significant impacts,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis said there have been no disruptions yet to gasoline operations and lines near the Tampa Bay area, but that Floridians should fill up their tanks, and make sure they have food and water for a few days ahead of the hurricane.

The hurricane has slowed down and is expected to make landfall now later on Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

If you are in Central Florida and need sand bags, click here for a list of distribution sites. A list of school closures in Central Florida is available here.

Tags
Environment & Climate Central Florida NewsStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur covers education in Central Florida.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details