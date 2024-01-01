Emerging Journalists Fellowship

Are you an aspiring multimedia journalist who’s interested in working in public media? If so, this may be the job for you. Central Florida Public Media is hiring its inaugural Emerging Journalists Fellow—a position created this year to not only help bridge the gap between college and gaining the needed experience to start your career, but also to give those of us who may have been out of school for quite some time an avenue to a new career. Central Florida Public Media’s Emerging Journalists Fellowship is a yearlong program with a start date in August of 2024. The chosen fellow will be immersed in the news operation and involved in story production from pitch to completion. Fellows will also be trained to host our flagship shows—Morning Edition and All Things Considered. With this fellowship, Central Florida Public Media is working to cultivate the next generation of journalists and newsroom and industry leaders.

Annual Salary: $45,000 plus benefits and generous PTO.

Who We Are

Central Florida Public Media provides Central Florida with journalism and fact-based content that empowers the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world. We serve Central Floridians who seek unbiased, factual, truthful information and nuanced discussion — people who share a common curiosity and concern about the complex issues and challenges facing our community, nation, and world.

We consider our workforce to be our most important asset, and we value our people both as team members and as individuals. The stations are operated by Community Communications, Inc., based in Orlando. We are the primary providers of NPR and public media content in east Central Florida. We offer a full benefits package including health insurance, 401k, and generous paid time off. We embrace flexibility and offer remote work options for most positions.

Position Detail

The Emerging Journalists Fellowship is a full-time position running from August 2024 through July 2025. While most work will be done between the hours of 8-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the fellow will need to be available for work outside of those hours and on weekends when needed. The ideal applicant is passionate about telling stories amplifying voices of people in traditionally underserved communities, understands the importance of journalistic ethics and is passionate about a career in public media.

Throughout the duration of the fellowship the person hired will be expected to file spot news and longform stories for broadcast as well as multimedia stories for digital. The fellow will also learn to produce and host local segments of both Morning Edition and All Things Considered. As this is a fellowship, Central Florida Public Media is committed to providing professional development and mentorship.

Required qualifications

Curious

Self starter

Able to take direction

Mission driven

Ability to connect and interact with people from different cultures, backgrounds, and ethnicities.

Experience with journalistic, creative and/or academic writing

Preferred qualifications

Experience working as a journalist in a college or professional newsroom

Understanding of journalism ethics

Experience recording and editing audio

Experience recording and editing video

Bi-lingual (Haitian Creole, Spanish, Portuguese)

Experience writing and posting to digital media including websites and social media

What to expect once the fellowship year is over

Completion of the fellowship does not guarantee a full-time or permanent position at Central Florida Public Media. Our goal is to help you make meaningful connections throughout the year and provide an experience that gives you a competitive edge when pursuing a career in journalism.

Location and Working Description

This position is based in Orlando, Florida, and if hired, the fellow will need to reside in the Central Florida Public Media coverage area.

How to Apply

To be considered for this position, please send an email to HR@CFpublic.org with your resume and a cover letter of interest telling us why you want to work in public media, what you hope to achieve in the fellowship, and your interest or experience in promoting traditionally underrepresented voices and issues in media. Please also include three work samples. Those samples could be in the form of news stories (audio or written), creative writing (five pages max), academic writing etc. To be considered in the first round of reviews please apply by April 3.