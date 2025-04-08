Parents sound the alarm on proposed changes to Osceola County's special ed program

Parents and education advocates will gather for a rally on Tuesday outside Osceola County Schools ahead of proposed changes to the district’s special education program.

The district has proposed consolidating its special education program into hubs on a handful of campuses, forcing some kids into general education classrooms, and others to transfer schools.

Melanie Thomas has a kid with special needs in the district. She said this isn’t just inconvenient for families and kids who have been in the program for years, she has concerns about the legality of the changes.

Students with disabilities have the right to a public school education under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“Basically they want to integrate these special needs children who require so much support and resources into the general education population, and they're doing this in a way that is scary, because the teachers that are going to be responsible for these students aren't certified in special education,” said Thomas.

Thomas said this could lead to students with disabilities getting fewer supports and services they are guaranteed under their Individualized Education Programs or IEPs.

An IEP is a legal document that schools, specialists, and parents use to plan where, when, and how a child with disabilities will be educated in a public school.

Thomas said general education teachers are not always equipped to carry out an IEP, or to differentiate instruction for students with a variety of different learning needs.

“A lot of these kids have safety and behavioral issues that a general education teacher may not be able to navigate or handle. The classroom sizes are going to be increased, and the supports, as far as we can tell, are going to be decreased,” said Thomas.

Thomas said this won’t just hurt students with disabilities, but their peers in general education classrooms, who will all be vying for the time and energy of just one general education teacher.

“Who's really learning, right? You're adding more pressure to these teachers that are not certified in special education, and now they're in a room with 30% or more students with IEPs, how are they going to be able to get through their lessons? General education students are going to be suffering from the recourse of these actions as well, they aren't going to be getting the best quality education,” said Thomas.

Thomas said she also has concerns about the students with more severe disabilities, who can’t be in a general education classroom. She said they will need to move schools if their current one hasn’t been chosen as a special education hub.

“There's so much to this that transportation seems like it's, it's not being considered, or it's like on the back burner. And a lot of parents have questions about, you know, we live 45 minutes or more from the hub that they're now saying that my student has to go to. The traffic in the morning around here is horrendous. A lot of these kids can't be contained on a bus for over an hour. That's absolutely insane,” said Thomas.

The Osceola School District said these changes are needed to increase inclusion in local schools.

“It is imperative that students receive a free and appropriate public education in their least restrictive environment designed to meet their unique needs and prepare them for further education, employment, independent living, and post-secondary education,” said the district. “When students receive the resources and encouragement they need to thrive in their least restrictive environment, they become more confident, capable, and engaged, creating a positive impact on the entire community.”

Thomas said she’s all for inclusion, but parents and families weren’t asked or consulted before this proposed change was made, and she said the decision seems rushed.

“So we're asking them to stop or pause this current plan because of all the implications that it brings with it, it's just not a good plan. It doesn't seem fair to our kids. It definitely feels that way, we are already challenged as mothers, as parents of children with special needs in a million different ways. And the school environment is the one place where we used to feel a little bit of support. Now, obviously, not everything's perfect, but it was the one area where we felt like we were a little bit supported. And now it feels like the carpet is being pulled right from underneath us,” said Thomas.

The district said personnel and teachers will receive the necessary training to make this plan a reality over the next few months.

“There will be opportunities for the remainder of the year and during the summer for staff to receive professional learning. Through the inclusive scheduling process, additional supports will be available for general education teachers to implement a student’s IEP and to provide the necessary supports for students to effectively participate in the general education classroom. District ESE staff will be providing training in March and April for schools designated as hub sites for separate classes,” said the district.