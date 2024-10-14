Central Florida schools are back after Milton. See the list of schools opening today

Some Central Florida schools are reopening Monday after Hurricane Milton.

K-12 students in Flagler, Lake, Marion and Sumter County Schools are back in class today, Monday, while their peers in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia are back Tuesday.

Kids at Polk County Schools will return to class on Wednesday.

Watch President Joe Biden's remarks in Florida on Sunday. The president toured some of the hardest-hit areas of the state post-Milton:

Central Florida colleges and university students have a variety of different start dates.

AdventHealth University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle, FAMU, Lake-Sumter State College, Seminole State College, Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business, University of Central Florida and Valencia College are back Monday.

Stetson University is back on Tuesday.

And Florida Tech and Rollins College College of Liberal Arts and Hamilton Holt School won’t be back in session until Wednesday.

Some schools have announced hurricane make-up days: Orange County’s makeup day is October 25, and Marion County’s is November 25.

Watch Governor Ron DeSantis' latest press conference on Milton recovery efforts:

For more information on schools reopening after Hurricane Milton, check with your individual school district.

Or check out this list of re-openings from the Florida Department of Education.