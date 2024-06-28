Will it be Eatonville? Task force chooses a site for Black History Museum on Friday

Eatonville in Central Florida has one last shot to be named Florida’s Black History Museum on Friday, June 28.

The Florida Museum of Black History Task Force will choose between its top two choices St. Augustine and Eatonville for the state’s first Black History Museum today.

The group was originally supposed to meet on June 21 to make its final recommendations for the museum site, but the state delayed the meeting by a week.

Now, the group only has the weekend to draft its final report and get it to the governor and state legislature by Monday, July 1.

This does not leave time for an independent feasibility study that would have put a plan in place for funding the museum, which could further delay the museum’s opening.

Here's what the task force's final report must include:

1. Plans for the location, design, and construction of the museum.

2. Recommendations for the operation and administration of the museum.

3. A marketing plan to promote the museum.

4. A transition plan for the museum to become financially self-sufficient.

5. Recommendations for archival and artifact acquisition, preservation, and research; exhibits; and educational materials.

Ultimately, the museum must teach the following history:

1. The role of African-American participation in defending and preserving Florida and the United States, including the contributions of the residents of Fort Mose, the Tuskegee Airmen, and all African-American veterans.

2. The history of slavery in the state.

3. The history of segregation in the state.

4. Notable African Americans in the state.

5. Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, including the founding of Bethune Cookman University.

6. The history of historically black colleges and universities in this state.

7. The inherent worth and dignity of human life, with a focus on the prevention of genocide.

The task force will disband after the group’s final meeting. The members of the task force included: Senator Geraldine Thompson, Brian Butler, Howard M. Holley, Sr., Representative Berny Jacques, Dr. Tony Lee, Representative Kiyan Michael, Gayle Phillips, Senator Bobby Powell, and Dr. Nashid Madyun.

Read the agenda for the meeting here.

Register to attend the meeting, which is open to the public and starts at 9:30 am, here.