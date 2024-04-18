Governor signs into law a program allowing chaplains to act as school counselors

Governor Ron DeSantis signed two more education bills into law in Kissimmee on Thursday, April 18, one that will allow patriotic organizations to visit schools, and the other that will permit chaplains to act as school counselors.

Governor Ron DeSantis said both laws will help bolster local support for students.

The first will allow patriotic organizations like the Boy Scouts, and Boys and Girls Club of America to present to students.

The second, will allow chaplains to act as school counselors. DeSantis said he expects every district’s program to look differently.

“I mean, there’s gonna be, probably more rabbis in say Palm Beach County, then there may be in some other parts of the state. There may be more Baptist pastors in some parts of the state than in others,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said one group that won’t be allowed into the schools? Satanists. Opponents of the law had floated the idea that Satanists would be allowed to act as chaplains if it passed.

“We’re not playing those games in Florida. That is not a religion. That is not qualifying to participate in this. So we’re going to be using common sense when it comes to this. So you don’t have to worry about that,” DeSantis said.

Each Florida district will decide the role of chaplains in their schools, and which faith traditions qualify.

Opponents say only some faiths will be represented in schools, unfairly favoring them over others, and opening the doors to proselytizing.

The governor has focused on signing mostly education bills into law this week: from a law that will restrict book challenges, to another requiring K-12 students to learn about the history of communism.