Orlando International Airport predicts a record 2.9 million passengers over the holidays

The Orlando International Airport projects a record number of year-end and New Year's holiday travelers.

MCO, America's seventh busiest airport, will be humming with 2.9 million passengers expected beginning on Saturday through Jan. 5.

The airport predicts the busiest day will be the Saturday after Christmas with more than 192,000 departures and arrivals. Dec. 21, the Saturday before Christmas, will be the third busiest with about 186,000.

Airport CEO Kevin Thibault said its annual traffic has grown from 35 million to 58 million in the past 10 years. He said the airport is planning more parking improvements and real-time information through its website and app.

If you're flying this time of year, Thibault said "pack your patience."

“Just be patient,” he said. “Clearly, you and a lot of your friends and family and others are coming to this airport.”

He recommends being at the airport three hours early, at the counter two hours early and at the gate one hour before departure.

“So give yourself plenty of time so you're not doing the 'Home Alone' running through the airport there and forgetting Kevin back at the house,” he said, citing a classic Christmas movie.

For the holiday season, MCO emphasizes the availability of what it calls "enhanced parking options." Those include reserved parking and expanded surface parking lots accessible with E-Pass and SunPass Plus.

Chart / Provided by Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

In its news release, the airport also offers these Holiday Travel Tips:

- Be of good cheer. You are not alone. Record crowds may cause lines or delays at various points throughout your travel journey.

- Download the MCO app and visit our website @FlyMCO.com for flight status and updates.

Pack as lightly as possible and wear easily removable shoes.

- Do NOT bring guns or weapons through security. Check your bags for prohibited items before coming to the airport.

- If we have reached parking capacity, please consider using a rideshare provider or a taxi.

- Remember enhanced screening rules mean electronics larger than a cell phone must be removed from your bag and placed in a bin at the checkpoint unless you are in the TSA PreCheck program.

- Do not leave bags unattended or accept items from strangers for transport.

- Place identification tags on the outside and inside of checked and carry-on luggage.

- If traveling with a pet or comfort animal, bring a leash. The pet will need to be on a leash while the animal carrier is properly screened by TSA.