Disney plans to invest $17 billion into its Orlando theme parks

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s board voted in favor of Walt Disney World’s expansion.

With final approval later this month, the company will have the ability to expand its resources in Central Florida and possibly add a new theme park.

The vote shows Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ hand-picked board working together after a contentious political and legal battle over the past couple of years.

The battle began when Disney leadership criticized DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education Law, known to critics as the “Don’t Say Gay law.”

After that, DeSantis signed a bill ending Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, renaming the special district and installing a new board.

Disney and the district went to court. But earlier this year, after a settlement was reached, both Disney and DeSantis said they were pleased.

The district board voted unanimously in favor of the amendments to Disney’s expansion plan on June 5.

Woody Rodriquez, director of external affairs for the Disney applicant, thanked the board for bringing this matter to a vote.

“We're appreciative of the development. The agreement will enable us to continue to invest significantly in the district to benefit all parties,” he said.

The deal allows Disney to spend $17 billion in the next 10 to 20 years on things like a fifth major theme park and two water parks. It enables the company to increase hotel rooms, restaurants and commercial space.

George Miliotes, the owner and operator of Wine Bar George in Disney Springs, said this deal secures a future for his family and other families that work for the Disney company.

“When we see the billion-dollar number in front of the investment that's on the table, we get very excited,” Miliotes said. “And the one thing that we're sure of is that investment and reinvestment guarantee growth and excellence. So, when we see the billion-dollar number in front of the investment that's on the table, we get very excited. And the excitement isn't just for us, I want to make it clear that there are 80 families that work for us.”