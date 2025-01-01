"Are We There Yet?" live taping: The Scoop on Scopes!

When - Friday, March 28 · 5:30 - 7pm EDT

Where of Arts & Sciences

352 South Nova Road Daytona Beach, FL 32114

RSVP HERE

Join us at the Museum of Arts & Sciences for an exciting live taping of "Are We There Yet?" Central Florida Public Media's space exploration show! Space reporter Brendan Byrne will delve into the fascinating world of telescopes and their crucial role in our understanding of the universe.

What to Expect:

🌌 Explore the cosmos: Discover how telescopes have revolutionized our view of outer space, unlocking secrets of the universe and shaping our knowledge of celestial events.

📜 Dive into history: Learn about the evolution of telescope technology and its impact on space exploration throughout the ages.

🚀 Engaging discussions: Hear from experts, including astronomers and scientists, who will share their insights on the significance of telescopes in both professional research and everyday life.

✨ Interactive experience: Participate in a Q&A session where your burning questions about space and telescopes can be answered live!

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with fellow space enthusiasts, deepen your knowledge, and witness the magic of live broadcasting.

Admission is free, with limited seating—reserve your spot today!

Join us as we take a closer look at the sky and uncover the wonders of the universe through the lens of telescopes. We can’t wait to see you there!