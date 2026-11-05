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Updated November 18, 2026 at 12:13 PM EST

Democrats are poised to have a strong majority in the upcoming Congress. The final numbers are still being determined and several races are still outstanding.

A few in California are being contested by two candidates in the same party. So it's clear which party will hold the seat, even if it's not clear who will win. Others are too close to call or there aren't enough ballots counted to know which candidate will prevail. In many places in the country, it takes a while to count votes. That's normal and expected.

Here's where things stand in the races that are waiting to be called in the House by The Associated Press:

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The AP on Tuesday night called the last undecided Senate race, as former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola

bested Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in one of the country's most closely watched campaigns.

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