City of Orlando chooses Winter Park firm to build Pulse Memorial

The Orlando City Council took two key steps Monday toward its construction of a permanent Pulse Nightclub memorial on South Orange Avenue.

With funding help from Orange County and the state of Florida -- and looking for private contributions -- the city plans to demolish the existing structure and design and build the Pulse Memorial.

Rendering / City of Orlando This image shows part of the conceptual design for the Pulse Memorial.

It will be there at the site of the former LGBTQ+ nightclub where, early in the morning of June 12, 2016, a gunman massacred 49 people and injured 53 others.

On Monday, the City Council chose Gomez Construction Co. of Winter Park to design and then build the memorial over the next couple of years. It was the top-ranked firm among three contenders for the job.

The city still has to negotiate and approve an agreement for the design phase. Later, it will approve an agreement for the construction phase.

Rendering / City of Orlando This image, a view of a proposed reflection space, shows part of the conceptual design for the Pulse Memorial.

Gomez Construction will be working from conceptual designs developed by an advisory committee in coordination with survivors and family members of the 49.

The conceptual design includes a reflection space formed by the footprint of the original building, a survivor’s tribute wall, a quiet space for personal reflection where families can leave mementos, an elliptical walkway with 49 columns honoring the victims with rainbow-colored glass panels, a reflection pool, a garden designed to represent hope and healing, and a visitor pavilion.

“[T]hat was one of the darkest days in the history of our community,” Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday. “But, as always, Orlando has responded with love and compassion and unity, and today we take two more steps in recognizing what happened that day.”

The second step was to purchase two parcels behind the Pulse site for $1 million. The lots are at 20 W. Kaley St. and 21 Esther St.

They used to belong to the OnePulse Foundation, but as that troubled nonprofit was disintegrating in 2023, businessman Craig Mateer bought the land for $1 million. Then he held onto it for the city to use for the memorial.

The properties were appraised at $1,235,000, according to city officials.

City Commissioner Patty Sheehan defended the city's and community's response over the nine years since the mass shooting at Pulse.

“Everyone played a part in helping Orlando heal,” she said. “And for those who just want to tear it all down, I say, 'We will not let hatred win. Love wins. We are Orlando united. We are Orlando strong. Orlando unidos. Orlando fuerte. Let's get this done.'

Mayor Dyer said the current plans are to complete the memorial by December 2027, but he hopes it can be finished that summer.