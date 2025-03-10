© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonprofit serving immigrants in Apopka reports ‘critical shortages’ in food pantry

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published March 10, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
The emergency food pantry at Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka provides assistance to immigrant families and others in need.
Courtesy photo
/
Hope CommUnity Center
The emergency food pantry at Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka provides assistance to immigrant families and others in need.

Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka says higher food costs and a lapse in government aid have created critical shortages for its emergency food pantry.

The nonprofit, which serves immigrants and others in need, put out a call for food donations as rising prices and what it calls "labor market uncertainties" are straining low-income families.

In a news release, Hope CommUnity Center said the food pantry is a "lifeline" for them.

Before January, the center had received pantry staples from Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, paid for with federal COVID 19 relief dollars through Orange County.

But that funding lapsed at the end of December, Second Harvest Chief Development Officer Greg Higgerson said in an email. After that, he said Hope CommUnity Center tapped its own budget for some food from Second Harvest.

Higgerson said a new round of county funding kicks in next month.

In the news release, Hope CommUnity Center said it faces "significantly higher costs to 'shop' for food to stock its pantry, putting a strain on its ability to serve families in need."

So it's launching the food drive and "asking businesses and the community at large to donate much-needed items, including rice, beans, flour, pasta, canned proteins, baby food, and diapers."
Tags
Orange CountyCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details