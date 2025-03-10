Nonprofit serving immigrants in Apopka reports ‘critical shortages’ in food pantry

Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka says higher food costs and a lapse in government aid have created critical shortages for its emergency food pantry.

The nonprofit, which serves immigrants and others in need, put out a call for food donations as rising prices and what it calls "labor market uncertainties" are straining low-income families.

In a news release, Hope CommUnity Center said the food pantry is a "lifeline" for them.

Before January, the center had received pantry staples from Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida , paid for with federal COVID 19 relief dollars through Orange County.

But that funding lapsed at the end of December, Second Harvest Chief Development Officer Greg Higgerson said in an email. After that, he said Hope CommUnity Center tapped its own budget for some food from Second Harvest.

Higgerson said a new round of county funding kicks in next month.

In the news release, Hope CommUnity Center said it faces "significantly higher costs to 'shop' for food to stock its pantry, putting a strain on its ability to serve families in need."

So it's launching the food drive and "asking businesses and the community at large to donate much-needed items, including rice, beans, flour, pasta, canned proteins, baby food, and diapers."