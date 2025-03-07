Apopka ready to celebrate high school alum’s Super Bowl win

Residents of Apopka are set to fill downtown’s Fifth St. and celebrate 23-year-old Jalen Carter about a month after his Super Bowl win. Local businesses have already been “painting the town green.”

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle and Apopka native earned Pro Bowl honors in just his second professional season. Carter is a 2020 Apopka High School graduate and still makes visits to the city. He’s hosted a free youth football camp at his alma mater for the past three summers.

To honor the hometown star, the city will host a ceremony Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and close down Fifth St. in anticipation of about 500 attendees. Apopka High School’s pep band will perform.

City council unanimously approved the street closure at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The vibe throughout the city is consistent: excitement and pride.

Nonprofit Main Street Apopka has been working with local businesses to turn the emotional excitement into a physical one. It has given more than 30 businesses in the area LED lights to display in store windows and make the city’s downtown shine green – one of the Eagles’ colors – at night.

Executive Director Caitlin Kasheta said the organization had been looking for ways to unite local stores for a while, and the celebration was an opportunity to score twice with one pass. “Anytime the community can come together, especially the Apopka community, it’s a big deal,” she said. “It gives me chills. I’m excited.”

Businesses can keep the lights after the celebration to bolster this sense of a united Apopka. Save Green Outdoors, a sporting supplies store, is one of those excited for the event.

Owner Louis Correa opened the business with his wife, Monica Correa, in 2013. Nestled between Park Avenue and West Orange Blossom Trail, the Correas work closely with local schools and students to customize sports gear. Louis Correa said Carter’s success in the NFL has inspired the student athletes that come into his store.

“Everyone walks in thinking ‘When is the next star coming?’” he said. “Once that Super Bowl was over, everybody since has come with a spark.”

The pair are excited to keep the lights up. “Any time we’re open, those lights are going to stay green,” he said.

While residents are excited for the event, some have a problem with how it is being organized. During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s city council meeting, Apopka resident Leroy Bell told council members he can’t wait to celebrate Carter. But, he would rather see taxpayer money go into helping community members who aren’t already national stars.

Recreation Director Radley Williams said police officer funding comes from the city’s police department, and additional event expenses come from “cost savings from some other events that have occurred already.”

“Take some pride in Apopka before somebody wins a football game,” Bell said.

Commissioner Nadia Anderson defended the city’s choice by saying that Carter has contributed “thousands and thousands” of dollars into the community – including funding his football camp. Central Florida Public Media reached out to the city to see how much was spent on Saturday’s celebration, but the city didn’t respond before publication.

Carter and his family will attend, and he’s set to receive a key to the city.