Volunteers help fired federal workers re-enter the job market

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA — In the basement of the Queen Memorial Library in South Philadelphia, a group of former federal employees exchanged war stories Tuesday. For many of them, Valentine's Day will forever be tainted — that's the day they received a termination notice.

"I loved my job and I definitely considered it a dream job," said Rachel Inman, who was four months away from finishing a fellowship at the US Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service. "So I've just been kind of giving some thought as to what my next step is."

Like Inman, many who came to this "Federal Employee Transition Workshop" were probationary employees, a status for new hires, or those who recently started in a new role. But there are longtime government workers here too, like Janice Barlow, who spent 25 years at the Department of Commerce.

"I'm day two into a forced retirement," said Barlow. "It's been extremely upsetting."

Barlow said she opted into the DOGE deferred resignation program about 20 minutes before it was shut down, afraid that if she didn't, she'd be laid off anyway.

"I would have liked a couple more weeks to really see if I could have afforded it. Do I hang on? Do I risk? But it's done," Barlow said.

She is here seeking camaraderie, and is getting a free headshot, courtesy of local photographer Rachel Utain-Evans.

"I'm heartsick over what is happening and that feeling of wanting to do something," said Utain-Evans, who specializes in birthing and family photo shoots.

"So any opportunity when I can use my actual skills to serve people in need, I didn't have to think twice about it. I just jumped right on it."

Andrew Stelzer / Photographer Rachel Utain-Evans takes headshots for newly laid off federal employee Janice Barlow

Utain-Evans responded to a call out for volunteers posted by Army reservist Charlie Elison, who organized the event. Elison, currently on parental leave from his government job, used to run similar workshops for military members transitioning out of the service.

"It's really tragic to see our neighbors getting cut from positions they've done for a very long time, that they have a lot of experience in," said Elison, who lives a few blocks from the library.

"We've seen dozens of friends, neighbors, family members getting fired for what's been cited as poor performance. And we know the opposite is true," adds Elison. "We know they're exceptional public servants. We know they're exceptional performers in their job. We know they're deeply passionate about helping others."

During his presentation, Elison went over how to network with Linkedin, strategies for using artificial intelligence to help with cover letters and the difference between a standard resume for public versus private sector jobs.

"Having spent my entire career at one agency, this is all new," said Shannon Petty, one of a handful of still-employed government employees who came to the workshop — just in case. Petty is a 15-year veteran at the Social Security Administration, and said "things are very, very tense" at her office.

"I think people are scared and uncertain about what the future is going to bring," she added.

Even as some DOGE initiatives are being blocked or overturned in court, President Trump and Elon Musk are pledging to make more staff reductions.

Meanwhile, several other state and local governments are aiding or actively recruiting jobless federal workers.

New York State kicked off a "we want you" campaign, which includes Uncle Sam-esque digital ads in DC's Union Station and New York's Penn Station. The ad reads: "DOGE says you're fired. We say you're hired."

Virginia's Employment Commission has posted special resource web pages , and a number of job fairs are being held this week throughout Maryland.

Washington State legislators are considering a bill giving newly laid off federal employees hiring preferences for state jobs. Montana's Republican controlled government is offering former federal workers help and Atlanta's city council passed a resolution urging government agencies to expedite their hiring processes.

Tuesday's workshops in Philadelphia were full, and there are already talks of holding more.



