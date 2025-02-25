Did You Know? New campaign sheds light on common misconceptions about Central Florida Public Media

Did you know Central Florida Public Media isn’t owned or funded by NPR? Did you know the organization doesn’t accept sponsored content or that its news stories never go behind paywalls? If not, you’re not alone – which is why the organization is addressing common questions and misconceptions about how public media operates.

In the coming months, Central Florida Public Media will be sharing facts about its journalism, funding and independence on social media and on-air. Each Did You Know fact reinforces the organization’s mission to provide the community with trustworthy, independent journalism and fact-based content that empowers individuals to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world.