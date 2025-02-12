© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Trump defense chief Pete Hegseth rules out a return to Ukraine's prewar borders

By Teri Schultz,
Willem Marx
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday.
BRUSSELS — The new U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said restoring Ukraine's pre-2014 borders and allowing it to enter NATO are "unrealistic" goals for ending the country's three-year war with Russia.

He also said Europe ought to take on much greater responsibility for its own defense, and that it would not be America's primary focus.

The remarks came during a NATO gathering in Brussels Wednesday, as Hegseth made his debut in Europe as President Trump's new defense secretary.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Teri Schultz reported in Brussels; Willem Marx is based in London.

Teri Schultz
Willem Marx
