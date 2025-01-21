Dozens of Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons have Central Florida connections

At least 28 of the nearly 1,600 pardons and commutations that President Donald Trump granted to January 6 rioters have ties to Central Florida.

The most prominent of the Central Florida rioters is 56-year-old Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon, who led the Florida chapter of the far-right group Oath Keepers.

Trump commuted his sentence along with those of 13 other members of that group and the Proud Boys.

Meggs and Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes were convicted of seditious conspiracy in 2022 and were serving long sentences.

And the prosecutions of those charged in the Capitol breach were ongoing -- until Trump's pardons shut them down.

As recently as this month, two former police officers from Central Florida -- father and son Kevin and Nathaniel Tuck -- were sentenced to several months in prison.

But they won't be serving those sentences now.

In the four years since the violent attack on Congress, the Justice Department charged 1,583 individuals. Six hundred were accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.