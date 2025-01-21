© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dozens of Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons have Central Florida connections

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:48 PM EST
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand with their signs Tuesday at the DC Central Detention Facility in Washington in support of people convicted for their part in the Jan. 6 riot.
Jose Luis Magana
/
The Associated Press
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand with their signs Tuesday at the DC Central Detention Facility in Washington in support of people convicted for their part in the Jan. 6 riot.

At least 28 of the nearly 1,600 pardons and commutations that President Donald Trump granted to January 6 rioters have ties to Central Florida.

The most prominent of the Central Florida rioters is 56-year-old Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon, who led the Florida chapter of the far-right group Oath Keepers.

Trump commuted his sentence along with those of 13 other members of that group and the Proud Boys.

Meggs and Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes were convicted of seditious conspiracy in 2022 and were serving long sentences.

And the prosecutions of those charged in the Capitol breach were ongoing -- until Trump's pardons shut them down.

As recently as this month, two former police officers from Central Florida -- father and son Kevin and Nathaniel Tuck -- were sentenced to several months in prison.

But they won't be serving those sentences now.

In the four years since the violent attack on Congress, the Justice Department charged 1,583 individuals. Six hundred were accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Tags
Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details