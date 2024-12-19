In memory of former WMFE President & CEO José A. Fajardo

Central Florida Public Media (formerly called WMFE) extends deep condolences on the passing of José A. Fajardo, who served as president and CEO of WMFE from 2007-2012. José started at WMFE as director of radio programming in 1996 and held various leadership roles with the organization before becoming president. He served on the boards of NPR and Florida Public Media (then called Florida Public Broadcasting), chairing the Florida board for two years.

After leaving WMFE, José served as executive vice president for the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce and in 2016 became president and general manager of Hawaii Public Radio.

In 2021, José was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a nervous system disease with no known cure. He was open about his experience with the disease and continued his work at Hawaii Public Radio until stepping down in July of this year.

“I have known José for over 20 years, since I joined WMFE’s newsroom in 2004,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. “He was extremely supportive as I stepped into the role of president, and my heart goes out to his family and friends here in Central Florida and beyond.”

José passed away at his home in Honolulu on December 19, 2024.