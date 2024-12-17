Central Florida Public Media featured at East Orlando Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Central Florida Public Media was one of five local charities selected by the East Orlando Chamber of Commerce to be featured at its annual Local Charities Luncheon in November. This event celebrates nonprofits making significant contributions in and around East Orange County and helps ensure they receive the resources needed to continue making an impact.

The luncheon featured a video highlighting Central Florida Public Media’s pivotal role as the only nonprofit news organization serving the entire Central Florida region.

“We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent journalism that empowers local residents to fully participate in the civic and cultural life of our community,” Judith Smelser, President and General Manager of Central Florida Public Media said in the video. “We are also committed to bringing people together with dialogue, reminding us that we truly have more in common than we have dividing us.”

She also highlighted that Central Florida public media relies on the community to sustain its growth, with almost 90% of the organization’s funding coming from local businesses and individuals.

The event was an opportunity to educate East Orlando leaders about Central Florida Public Media’s role as an independent, community-supported nonprofit committed to providing trustworthy journalism that is freely accessible to everyone.

“It was an honor to be included in this exclusive group of nonprofit organizations working to make a difference in our region,” said Smelser. “We are grateful to the East Orlando Chamber for highlighting the importance of community support for journalism that empowers and informs local residents.”