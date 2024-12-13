What to know about the finalists in the running for the Heisman Trophy tomorrow

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The college football landscape looks remarkably different now more than it ever has. News headlines have been dominated by the 12-team playoff selections' name, image and likeness and all of the conference realignment - so much so that one of college football's sacred traditions is coming in a little under the radar this year. That is the Heisman Trophy, and this year's front-runner might be one of the most dynamic football players we've seen in quite a while. To help us preview tomorrow's award ceremony, let's bring in Tyler Tynes, who's a sports and culture critic. Welcome back.

TYLER TYNES: Hey. What's going on? Thanks for having me.

SUMMERS: Thanks for being here, Tyler. OK. It has been a long season. We've got four finalists, but we've got to start this conversation by talking about the Heisman front runner. That is Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado. He plays on offense and defense. What can you tell us about him?

TYNES: Man, 90 years since the Heisman, we've only seen about two guys ever play in college football on both sides of the ball and be very, very proficient at it. Charles Woodson won the Heisman in 1997 playing both sides of the ball. And at least in terms of statistics, you know, if we care anything about those, he didn't do anywhere near as well as Travis Hunter has done at Colorado under Deion Sanders. You know, I know. We all thought Deion wasn't going to be able to do it - but at 9-3 in the most popular college football program in America.

How about Travis Hunter? He can play both sides of the ball - 92 catches for almost 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. And get this. He's had four interceptions. He is one of a kind, one of the best college football players we have been privileged to see as long as you've been watching the game.

SUMMERS: All right, here's a question I've got for you. You mentioned Michigan's Charles Woodson, who won the Heisman back in 1997. Why do you think we don't see more players who play both offense and defense winning the Heisman?

TYNES: Well, you know, it's hard. It's not the easiest thing to even play the position that you were given, right? Playing at a high level - college football, Division 1 - and now even being paid on the books - it's a very, very, very difficult thing to play cornerback at the professional level - right? - or even semi-professional level. You have to almost mete out athletically as, like, a world-class track athlete.

It is so very, very difficult in that tight window that quickly to play that position. Imagine doing it where you're catching the touchdowns and stopping the touchdowns, too. It is impossible to play cornerback at this level. To add in wide receiver is something that, again, we have never, ever seen at this level. What Travis Hunter is doing is the same thing kids in the street in North Philly might be doing - playing both sides of the ball. Your high school teammates could be doing it.

SUMMERS: Now, Hunter's main rival for the Heisman is Boise State's running back Ashton Jeanty, who almost broke the all-time rushing record, and his team's playing in the playoff in a couple of weeks. Make the case for why he could win.

TYNES: You ever been to Boise State, that blue field up there in Idaho?

SUMMERS: I can't say I have.

TYNES: It's nice. You know? It's an experience in college football. And I think it's rarely been a time in the history of college football where a guy like Ashton Jeanty has done anything to make Boise State this relevant. Your relatives know Boise State over the Thanksgiving Day table. We've never talked about this program this way. And to see him do this, where he surpassed Marcus Allen's numbers from USC in 1981 - he's fourth place in the FBS season rushing list. I think with just one more game, even looking at some of the season averages, he wouldn't mete out as the best running back statistically to have ever played in college football, even better than the current record-holder Barry Sanders. And so if anyone's going to beat Travis Hunter this year, even though his odds are -2,000 or so, it's going to be Ashton Jeanty.

Last thing - Hunter won the Associated Press player of the year earlier in the week. Tyler, are you going to be shocked if he does not win the Heisman tomorrow?

TYNES: No, I won't be shocked. Anything happens in America, right? But, I mean, it'd be a bit unfortunate, right? Ashton Jeanty - yes, absolutely. This could be, in college football, the best running back we've seen since Barry Sanders blessed the field. But, you know, we haven't seen in 25 years another dude who could put up a bad Charles Woodson imitation. What we're not going to see for another maybe 35 years is a dude putting up a good Travis Hunter impression. So he should win the Heisman.

SUMMERS: Tyler Tynes is a sports and culture critic. Tyler, thank you.

TYNES: Aww (ph), man, thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANDERSON .PAAK SONG, "FIRE IN THE SKY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.