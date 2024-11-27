Engage in the Community event explores the cultural significance of the Florida Blue Florida Classic

Central Florida Public Media recently hosted a live recording of its local show "Engage" at Oley’s Kitchen and Bar-B-Que ahead of the Florida Blue Florida Classic, an annual college football rivalry game between Bethune–Cookman University and Florida A&M University. Host Cheryn Stone was joined by Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns, ONYX Magazine CEO Rich Black, Florida Blue Central Florida Market President Tony Jenkins and Orlando-based comedian and producer Rod Z to discuss the event’s significance to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) alumni and the Central Florida community.

“It’s not an accident that we chose Oley’s as the venue for this community conversation,” said Judith Smelser, President and General Manager of Central Florida Public Media. “We could’ve held this event in a conference room or a ballroom, but instead, we wanted to have a kitchen table style conversation in a place that means something to this community just like the Florida Classic means something to this community.”

All members of the panel were HBCU alumni, with Tony Jenkins graduating from Morris Brown College, Commissioner Bakari Burns earning two degrees from Florida A&M University, and both Rich Black and Rod Z graduating from Bethune-Cookman University. The HBCU alumni reflected on the significance of Orlando becoming the home of the Classic in 1997 after other cities in Florida turned it away. They emphasized that the weekend is about more than just the game – it’s about investing in HBCU students, alumni and the surrounding communities.

Guests thanked "Engage" and Central Florida Public Media for bringing the community together for the conversation.

“I want to give a shoutout for what you’re [Central Florida Public Media] doing, because this is phenomenal,” said Rich Black, CEO of ONYX Magazine. “When we talk about building communities, we are stronger together, and that represents what we have in this room.”

“If you look around this room it looks like America, and what America is supposed to be,” said Rod Z, Orlando-based comedian and producer. "We don't have to let one or two people dictate how we treat each other. There’s a lot of love and support in this room, so let’s keep doing this. Thank you [Central Florida Public Media] for what you’ve done today.”

"Engage" highlights local voices and offers in-depth perspectives on critical and timely issues for the Central Florida region. This multi-platform production is primarily recorded in-studio, with quarterly “Engage in the Community” events that invite local residents to participate in important in-person discussions.

The show is accessible on radio at 90.7 FM in metro Orlando and surrounding counties and 89.5FM in Ocala and The Villages, as well as on podcast platforms, smart speakers, and the Central Florida Public Media website and app. Audiences can tune in live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m. on radio and all streaming platforms.

To listen to Engage, click here.

