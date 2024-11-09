Donald Trump wins Nevada

Former President Donald Trump has won Nevada’s six electoral votes, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

This is the first time in 20 years that Nevada has elected a Republican in a presidential election.

Nevada, one of the key Sun Belt states in this year’s election, is a diverse working-class state where the economy has been at the forefront of many voters’ minds. Especially as the state struggled economically during the pandemic, Trump was expected to make inroads with some voters who historically have voted for Democrats.

While the Democratic Party maintained a voter registration edge over Republicans, that edge has shrunk some in recent years. Republican voters also voted in large numbers during in-person early voting in the state. Prior to Election Day, Democratic-allied groups – which includes labor unions – tried to increase turnout among their voters to close the gap.

Democrats were also hoping to see an increase in turnout because Nevada is among several states where abortion rights are on the ballot.

The last time Nevadans chose a Republican for president was when they elected George W. Bush in 2004.

