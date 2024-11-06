© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Germany, China and Russia react to Trump's victory

By Charles Maynes,
John RuwitchRob Schmitz
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:48 PM EST

The world is reacting to former President Trump’s election victory. In Russia, analysts are thinking about how it might affect U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details