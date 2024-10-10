Four deaths in Volusia County tied to Hurricane Milton

Volusia County officials announced Thursday that four people died in the county as a result of Hurricane Milton.

"As of right now, we can confirm four fatalities," Emergency Management Director Clint Mecham said at an afternoon press conference. "Two of those were due to trees falling on their residences. One was a cardiac issue that EMS just could not get to in time. And another one was an issue, probably cardia, that occurred while they were boarding up their home."

The Sheriff's Office had more information on the deaths resulting from falling trees: a 79-year-old woman was killed in Ormond Beach and a 54-year-old woman in Port Orange.

The Sheriff's Office said the medical examiner reported the four deaths are storm related.

Statewide, officials have attributed at least 11 deaths to Milton, including five killed in a St. Lucie County tornado and two dead in St. Petersburg.

At the press conference, Sheriff Mike Chitwood noted the curfew Volusia has in place Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

He urged people to stay off the roads, unless it's necessary, and to use caution.

"We are working calls right now," he said, "for cars that are in flooded ditches where people say they saw the car drive in with occupants. And resources have to go out there and look."

Mecham said Volusia experienced as much as 15.6 inches of rain and gusts up to 87 miles per hour during the storm. There were at least 170 highwater rescues. And 400 people remain in Volusia County shelters.

Areas with the most damage include Midtown in Daytona Beach, DeLand, Deltona, some areas in Port Orange and South Daytona.

Many of the areas also impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"So again," Mecham said, "anyone in those low-lying areas or that have been susceptible to damage in the past unfortunately it was a repeat in many cases."

