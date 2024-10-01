Spooktacular Halloween guide for Central Florida

Looking for a good scare in Central Florida beyond the big theme parks? Have you already been to Halloween Horror Nights and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary, or are you on the hunt for spooky-season alternatives? You’ve come to the right place! Central Florida Public Media’s Spooktacular Halloween Guide has info on haunted attractions of all kinds across our area, including Orlando, Kissimmee, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, The Villages, Plant City, Melbourne, Deltona and more.

Our list covers terrifying haunted houses, family-friendly corn mazes, and everything in between…just check our handy Shriek-o-Meter for scare intensity ratings. Looking for a fun place for the kids? No problem! Stick to one or two on the Shriek-o-Meter and read up on the listings to decide what’s right for you. If you’re feeling brave (and you found a babysitter!), go for four or five and have the fright of your life!

From Central Florida Public Media to you, Happy Halloween!

Here's the List

1. Cassadaga Hotel’s Cassadaga Haunted Attractions

Address:

355 Cassadaga Rd

Lake Helen, FL 32744

Shriek-o-meter: (5/5)



😱😱😱😱😱

Details: A scary themed haunt with live actors that includes a walk through both Cassadaga’s historic (and rumored haunted) hotel and through nearby woods. Age 13+ recommended, but the haunt offers a Kid’s Day. Scarier than normal “Blackout” nights are also available, but require a waiver.

Website: https://cassadagahauntedat.wixsite.com/cassadaga-haunted-at

2. The Sorosis Club of Orange City’s Blackwood Castle

Address:

222 E University Ave

Orange City, FL 32763

Shriek-o-meter: (2/5)



😱😱

Details: It’s the 46th annual haunted house from the Sorosis Club of Orange City. This event started as a unique fundraiser and while it has grown into a full-fledged haunted house, it still raises money for area children’s charities. This year’s theme is historical scary storytelling based around the Black Plague.

Website: https://sorosiscluboforangecity.com/haunted-house.html

3. Mortem Manor

Address:

5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee, FL, 34746

Shriek-o-meter: (3/5)



😱😱😱

Details:

Located in Kissimmee’s Old Town district, Mortem Manor is now Central Florida’s only known year-round haunted attraction. It is styled like an old Victorian manor and features live actors, detailed sets and special effects. And there’s a gift shop, called “Post-Mortem,” natch.

Website: https://www.mortemmanor.com/

4. Face the Fear House

Address:

The campus of The Church @ 434

817 E. State Road 434

Winter Springs, FL 32708

Shriek-o-meter: (3/5)



😱😱😱

Details:

Face the Fear House is a story-focused, less-gory alternative with live actors and a theme exploring the timely topics of AI and genetic engineering gone wrong at a research facility, on a night called “The Tech-Wood Terror.” Parental discretion is advised.

Website: https://facethefearhouse.com

5. A Petrified Forest

Address:

1360 E Altamonte Dr

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Shriek-o-meter: (5/5)



😱😱😱😱😱

Details:

Few-holds-barred scare-filled attraction comprised of three separate haunted trails snaking through the woods, populated by live actors. APF’s complex also includes a laser tag arena, DJ and various vendors. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The haunt offers scarier “Total Eclipse” and “Bloodmoon” nights as well as a less scary special needs night and kid’s day.

Website: https://www.apetrifiedforest.com

6. Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts & Goblins Halloween Event

Address:

14501 S Orange Blossom Trl

Orlando, FL 32837

Shriek-o-meter: (2/5)



😱😱

Details:

A family-friendly event included with park admission on select dates. Features like a Monster Museum and a “Cryptid Petting Zoo” (think Chupacabra and the Skunk Ape, Florida’s answer to Bigfoot) are on offer, along with children’s costume contests, games, candy and a new gourd farm with “pumpkin monsters.”

Website: https://www.gatorland.com/gators-ghosts-and-goblins-halloween-2024

7. Fear Reach Scream Park

Address:

1255 S. Dora Blvd

Tavares, FL 32778

Shriek-o-meter: (4/5)



😱😱😱😱

Details:

Three scary attractions with live actors on the property of what’s normally a u-pick berry farm. Age 13+ recommended, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. A midway area offers games, axe throwing, and a bar with a house band called The Dismembered.

Website: https://fearreachscreampark.com

8. King Landing’s Haunting on Emerald Cut

Address:

5722 Baptist Camp Rd

Apopka, FL 32712

Shriek-o-meter: (3/5)



😱😱😱

Details:

A haunted guided kayak tour (yes, really!) that requires some kayaking experience and steering ability. The scare zone is in the water and means some traveling in the dark. Only King’s Landing rental kayaks are allowed – one or two seaters are available. Costumes are encouraged, as long as visitors don’t mind “getting a little wet.” Kids under 13 are not permitted, kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Website: https://www.kingslandingfl.com/thehauntingonemeraldcut

9. Harry P Leu Gardens’ and Creative City Project’s Halloween in the Garden: Happy Frights and Haunting Nights

Address:

1920 North Forest Ave

Orlando, FL 32803

Shriek-o-meter:

Happy Frights: (2/5) 😱😱

Haunting Nights: (3/5) 😱😱😱

Details:

Happy Frights is the early evening family-friendly version of this event, with features like live actors who are more playful than scary, a hedge maze, and trick-or-treating. After 8 p.m., Haunting Nights takes over, recommended for age 13 and older. Experiences include a Dia de los Muertos celebration, a “Crazy Carnival,” nightmare fuel for arachnophobes, and available food and drink.

Website: https://www.halloweeninthegarden.com

10. Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail

Address:

2837 S Frontage Rd

Plant City, FL 33566

Shriek-o-meter: (4/5)



😱😱😱😱

Details:

Three scary themed wooded trails with live actors are on offer, as well as a haunted hayride that’s not for the kiddos, escape games, axe-throwing, and various vendors. The attraction says these experiences “may not be appropriate” for kids 12 and under.

Website: https://www.sirhenryshauntedtrail.com

11. Gaylord Palms’ Goblins & Giggles

Address:

6000 W Osceola Pkwy

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Shriek-o-meter: (1/5)



😱

Details:

Kidcentric events featuring costume contests, Halloween-themed crafts, trick-or-treating, scavenger hunts, and a walking tour of pumpkin arts, all overseen by mascot Spookley the Square Pumpkin. Shows on select nights include a Spooktacular Symphony in the Sky drone show.

Website: https://modules.marriott.com/leisure/mcogp-gaylord-palms-resort-and-convention-center/activities

12. Tales of Terror Haunted Attraction

Address:

14200 Corkwood Ln

Astatula, FL 34705

Shriek-o-meter: (5/5)



😱😱😱😱😱

Details:

An adults-only intense haunt that requires a waiver to participate. Offers live performances and local vendors as well as haunted trails and scare zones inside acres of forest and farmland. It bills itself as “highly immersive and gruesomely detailed,” so again, this place is not appropriate for children.

Website: https://www.talesofterrorhaunt.com

13. Fun Spot America’s Funoween

Address:

5700 Fun Spot Wy

Orlando, FL 32819

Shriek-o-meter: (1/5)



😱

Details:

This family-friendly event includes Halloween décor and monster-themed menus and selfie stations throughout the park, along with a special trick-or-treat trail, dance party, games, scavenger hunts, costume contests, and pumpkin decorating on select nights. Funoween is included in park admissions, but some themed food and merchandise costs extra.

Website: https://fun-spot.com/halloween-2024

14. Brown and Brown Farms’ Fall Harvest Festival and Maze

Address:

13940 US HWY 301

Oxford, FL 34484

Shriek-o-meter: (2/5)



😱😱

Details:

Brown and Brown farms offers ten acres of puzzles and challenges in “Central Florida’s largest corn maze,” along with barnyard animal encounters, face painting, and costume contests. On select days, there are Wild West shows and fireworks, not to mention a Thriller World Day that appears to feature dancers dressed like those in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video. Costumes are encouraged.

Website: https://brownandbrownfarms.com

15. Painted Oaks Academy Pumpkin Patch 2024/Pumpkin Festival Weekend

Address:

15100 Lake Pickett Rd

Orlando, FL 32820

Shriek-o-meter: (1/5)



😱

Details:

This equestrian facility and historic ranch features daytime Halloween activities for all ages like pumpkin carving and pumpkin patches in a rustic setting with a Fall feel. Encounters with horses are available, as well as special Quiet Weekday Visits to the pumpkin festival for home schoolers and senior groups. A separate corn maze is also available.

Website: https://paintedoaksacademy.com/poa-events-orlando-fl

16. The Brevard Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo

Address:

8225 N. Wickham Rd

Melbourne, FL 32940

Shriek-o-meter: (1/5)



😱

Details:

A family-friendly daytime event offering trick-or-treating, face painting, music, spooky décor, and different acrobatic teams on select dates. And of course, there are animal encounters! Costumes are welcome and there’s even a costume swap for gently used kids’ costumes.

Website: https://brevardzoo.org/special-events/boo-at-the-zoo