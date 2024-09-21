© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
In Georgia, Harris focuses on abortion

By Scott Detrow,
Tamara Keith
Published September 21, 2024 at 5:24 PM EDT

Vice President Harris was back in Georgia on Friday to highlight a report that a woman died in the state because of its abortion ban.

Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
