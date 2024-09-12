Central Florida Public Media launches StoryCorps' One Small Step initiative to bridge political divides in the region

Central Florida Public Media is calling on Central Floridians to take part in One Small Step, a StoryCorps initiative that invites community members to come together for meaningful conversations across political divides. This transformative project seeks to bridge the gap between people of differing political views through meaningful, one-on-one conversations.

“With so much divisiveness and tension surrounding this year’s election cycle, it’s more important than ever to foster understanding and empathy among people with different viewpoints,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. “One Small Step offers a unique opportunity for our community to engage in meaningful dialogue, reminding us of the values that bond us even when we don't see eye to eye.”

In a time of extreme discord in our nation and community, Central Florida Public Media remains committed to providing a space for civil, thoughtful dialogue that creates a sense of community by building understanding of diverse perspectives, experiences and realities. This commitment aligns perfectly with the objectives of One Small Step, reinforcing the importance of such initiatives to foster a more inclusive and empathetic society.

One Small Step America, which began its nationwide rollout in July, aims to combat “perceptual polarization” and encourage Americans to engage in civil discourse. With the help of a multi-million-dollar PSA campaign, the initiative invites people across the U.S. to sign up for discussions with neighbors holding differing political beliefs with the aid of a trained facilitator.

The first local episode is slated to air on September 12, and Central Florida Public Media is looking for residents eager to participate in this groundbreaking effort. Interested participants can visit cfpublic.org/onesmallstep to complete an application. Participants are matched with a conversation partner and, if both parties agree, they engage in a facilitated conversation with a trained facilitator.

Press contact:

Tanisha Lewis

407-494-4919