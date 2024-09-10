© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DEBATE SETUP

By Steve Inskeep,
Franco OrdoñezScott Horsley
Published September 10, 2024 at 4:47 AM EDT

A lot of Americans are expected to be listening and watching Tuesday night's debate. While most voter's minds are already made up, some are still looking for a reason to back one side or the other.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details