Hospice of Marion County focuses on art therapy as it reaches out to people who grieve

Hospice of Marion County is trying to get a message to county residents struggling with grief: its counselors are there to help free of charge.

The Empath Health facility in Ocala held an open house Friday focused on using art to express those powerful feelings of grief.

Awilda Santos lost her father six months ago and came to the open house with her mother. Santos said she thought it could be a good first step in the grieving process.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media Painting rocks was part of a "Paint Your Grief" exercise at Hospice of Marion County on Friday.

"People would think, 'Painting a rock, like, what is that going to do?'" she said. "But as you're talking and painting it really does shift some things and it makes you feel like you can talk and then express yourself, not only through the art work, but through speaking with professionals and volunteers that are actually wanting to be here and help."

Grief Care Manager Monika Morrissette said the program includes individual and group sessions, and a day camp for children. Art therapy is part of the program.

"It takes the pressure off saying. 'I'm hurting, I'm anxious, I'm depressed,'" he said, "and it allows someone to just ... draw or paint what that looks like for them instead of maybe being able to verbalize it. So they can still process their grief in a safe way for them."

Morrissette said many feel isolated in their grief. The counselors walk with them through the process, making sure they know what they're feeling is normal.

It's a lifelong journey, she said, and there is no getting over grief but they can begin to heal.

About 100 people have been referred to the grief therapy program in the past 11 months, including many children.

