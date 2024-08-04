The week in news and politics, from the newsmakers themselves

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump rallied supporters this past week, both at Georgia State University in Atlanta, both part of our voices from the news and the campaign trail.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Our administration worked on the most significant border security bill in decades. Some of the most conservative Republicans in Washington, D.C. supported the bill. Even the border patrol endorsed it. It was all set to pass. But at the last minute, Trump directed his allies in the Senate to vote it down.

(BOOING)

HARRIS: Right. He tanked, tanked the bipartisan deal because he thought it would help him win an election.

(BOOING)

JD VANCE: If she becomes the president of the United States, she won't stop until every single illegal immigrant that she let in becomes a voter, handing over control of your country to people who shouldn't even be here.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DONALD TRUMP: She was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know. Is she Indian, or is she Black?

RACHEL SCOTT: She has always identified...

TRUMP: But you know what?

SCOTT: ...As a Black woman.

TRUMP: I respect either one.

SCOTT: She went to a historically Black college.

TRUMP: I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn and she went - she became a Black person.

SCOTT: Just to be clear, sir...

HARRIS: Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists. And it was the same old show, the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve better.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: President Biden is celebrating the release of three wrongfully detained Americans and a U.S. green card holder in a large prisoner swap with Russia and several other nations.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: For anyone who questions whether allies matter, they do.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: Already, there is some criticism, including from the Republican vice presidential nominee, J.D. Vance, who, moments ago, said, I think what this shows is that a lot of bad guys across the world are worried that Donald Trump is coming back into office. Your response to those comments?

JAKE SULLIVAN: I don't follow.

TRUMP: I call him Crooked Joe for a reason. He's crooked. I also call him Sleepy Joe. He's sleepy. He's sleepy. He's crooked. He's incompetent. He's dumb. And she's worse. She's worse. If Harris wins, a never-ending stream of illegal alien rapists, MS-13 animals and child predators will flood into your communities. If I win, on Day 1, we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history.

(CHEERING)

TRUMP: Have no choice - we have no choice. No country can sustain... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

